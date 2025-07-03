Los Angeles Lakers Sign Deandre Ayton to Two-Year Deal

Deandre Ayton is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The center has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth $16.6 million, which includes a player option for the 2026–27 season. The Lakers are hoping that Ayton can be the final piece of the puzzle and fill the void at the center position that has plagued them over the past few seasons.

However, there are some risks associated with signing Ayton. His work ethic has been questioned in the past, and the expectations with a Lakers squad led by LeBron James will be daunting. Still, there’s potential for Ayton to thrive as a lob threat in Los Angeles’ frontcourt. Time will tell, but this appears to be a low-risk, high-reward type of deal for the Lakers—especially given the terms of the contract.

Deandre Ayton’s Career Numbers

Ayton has not quite lived up to the hype of being a former number-one overall draft pick. However, he has had his moments. Throughout his career, the former Arizona Wildcat has averaged 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 59.0 percent. Last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, he posted 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds per game, and a 56.6 percent field goal percentage in 40 games.

While those numbers are respectable on paper, the eye test often tells a different story. The Lakers are hoping that a change of scenery will unlock his full potential. Especially playing alongside LeBron James and Luka Dončić. However, his defensive consistency remains a concern, and his lack of rim protection could hurt the Lakers in crucial moments. Even so, with the market for centers drying up, Ayton was one of the few viable options remaining.

Can He Positively Impact the Lakers?

Despite the concerns, Ayton could be a solid fit for the Lakers. He provides valuable size and scoring to their frontcourt, particularly with former Lakers star Anthony Davis now with the Dallas Mavericks. Another positive is that he could thrive as a lob threat with Luka Dončić facilitating the offense. With the playmaking abilities of both Dončić and James, Ayton could find himself with easier scoring opportunities.

Still, questions remain about whether Ayton can thrive in a high-pressure market like Los Angeles. The concerns are valid. However, the Lakers are at least making a concerted effort to address a glaring need at the center position. The hope is that Ayton can rise to the occasion.