The Los Angeles Rams have officially made a decision on Cooper Kupp. The team has informed the former Super Bowl MVP they will seek to trade him immediately. Kupp himself confirmed it on his social media.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

Despite being older and dealing with some nagging injuries over the past couple of seasons, Cooper Kupp should still yield a healthy number of possible suitors on the open market.

Los Angeles Rams Inform Cooper Kupp They Will Seek to Trade Him

Cooper Kupp’s’ Tenure With the Los Angeles Rams

Kupp solidified himself as a future NFL Hall of Famer during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. He is a former receiving triple crown winner, a former Offensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion, and of course, Super Bowl MVP. Throughout his career, Kupp has logged 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards, 57 receiving touchdowns, and 6.1 receptions per game. Not to mention, he has also recorded a receiving success rate of 57.0 percent, 74.8 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 71.2 percent. With a resume like this, there will still be plenty of teams who will be vying for the services of the veteran wide receiver.

Does He Still Have Gas Left in the Proverbial Tank?

The Rams are clearly fully invested in Puka Nacua for the future. However, that does not mean Cooper Kupp cannot thrive elsewhere. If he goes to a team with an already established number one, he could be a solid second option. Especially if he lands on a team who has a young quarterback (looking at you Denver and Washington). In just 12 games played this year, Cooper Kupp still had an above average season for a wideout. All in all, Cooper Kupp will showcase value in a new home in the NFL next season.