NFL picks

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

Author image
philnaessens
3 min read
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Week four is nearly in the books. The Los Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and we have three picks for tonight’s game at Betonline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Rams +2 -115 @ Betonline

Rams ML -105 @ Betonline

49ers under 42.5 -110 @ Betonline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds Pick 1: Rams + 2.0 points -115 @ Betonline

It’s hard not to like the Rams getting two-points tonight. Los Angeles is missing a pair of cornerbacks, but Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense should be enough to outscore the 49ers offense and likely win this game straight up.

Stafford has thrown for 761 yards with more interceptions than touchdowns, and San Francisco hasn’t seen anything like the Rams offense this season. The 49ers offense looked shaky last week in Denver, QB Jimmy Garrapolo looked rusty and the 49ers already shaky offensive line will be missing right guard Trent Williams.

Back Rams +2.0 points @ -115 With Bovada

 

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds Pick 2: Los Angeles Rams ML -105 @ Betonline

Yup. We’re taking the Los Angeles Rams to win this game straight-up over the San Francisco 49ers. Garropolo was sacked four-times last week and without Williams in the lineup, who will stop Rams edge rusher Aaron Donald? The answer is no one, and the 49ers signal-caller will be running for his life from a defense with seven sacks against very good offensive lines. 

The defense will keep the Rams in the game, the offense will outscore the 49ers and win this game. 

Back Rams ML @ -105 With Bovada

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds Pick 3: 49ers under 42.5 points -110 @ Betonline

The Rams and 49ers have become a heated rivalry, with the under at 7-2 over their nine meetings in San Francisco and 4-1 over their last five contests.

The Rams won’t have it easy against the 49ers, and we are all aware Stafford forgets what color jersey his teammates are wearing. The 49ers offense looked awful last week, and it will be hard for San Francisco to throw the football behind that banged up offensive line of theirs. 

Back 49ers under 42.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers -115 Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football
Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
T.J. Houshmandzadeh: "Joe Burrow's a top-five quarterback"

NFL Public Betting Favors Dolphins, Sharps Back Bengals in Week 4 Matchup

Author image Stuart Stalter  •  Sep 29 2022
NFL picks
NFL teams NEW
NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 23 2022
NFL picks
Cleveland Browns Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Best Browns vs Steelers Betting Promo Codes: Thursday Night Football NFL Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 22 2022
NFL picks
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Use $750 NFL Betting Promo On Our Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
Author image Owen Fulda  •  Sep 21 2022
NFL picks
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Titans vs Bills, Vikings vs Eagles Best Bets
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Online For Free
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 19 2022
NFL picks
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
NFL Free Bet For Philadelphia Eagles For Week 2 | Claim $750 NFL Betting Bonus
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 19 2022
More News
Arrow to top