Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

Week four is nearly in the books. The Los Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and we have three picks for tonight’s game at Betonline.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds Pick 1: Rams + 2.0 points -115 @ Betonline

It’s hard not to like the Rams getting two-points tonight. Los Angeles is missing a pair of cornerbacks, but Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense should be enough to outscore the 49ers offense and likely win this game straight up.



Stafford has thrown for 761 yards with more interceptions than touchdowns, and San Francisco hasn’t seen anything like the Rams offense this season. The 49ers offense looked shaky last week in Denver, QB Jimmy Garrapolo looked rusty and the 49ers already shaky offensive line will be missing right guard Trent Williams.



Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds Pick 2: Los Angeles Rams ML -105 @ Betonline

Yup. We’re taking the Los Angeles Rams to win this game straight-up over the San Francisco 49ers. Garropolo was sacked four-times last week and without Williams in the lineup, who will stop Rams edge rusher Aaron Donald? The answer is no one, and the 49ers signal-caller will be running for his life from a defense with seven sacks against very good offensive lines.

The defense will keep the Rams in the game, the offense will outscore the 49ers and win this game.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds Pick 3: 49ers under 42.5 points -110 @ Betonline

The Rams and 49ers have become a heated rivalry, with the under at 7-2 over their nine meetings in San Francisco and 4-1 over their last five contests.

The Rams won’t have it easy against the 49ers, and we are all aware Stafford forgets what color jersey his teammates are wearing. The 49ers offense looked awful last week, and it will be hard for San Francisco to throw the football behind that banged up offensive line of theirs.

