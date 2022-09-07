Louisville v UCF – Odds, Picks & Predictions

Louisville Cardinals (0-1) @ UCF Knights (1-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 9/9/2022 7:30 pm EDT.

Friday, 9/9/2022 7:30 pm EDT. Venue: Mortgage Stadium, Orlando FL.

Mortgage Stadium, Orlando FL. TV: Live on ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Louisville +175 +5.5 UCF

-210 -5.5

Total Over 61.5

-110 Under 61.5

–110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Louisville look to improve on poor week one

Simply put, Louisville were horrendous in their week one game versus Syracuse. Syracuse ran out 31-7 victors and left the Louisville coaching staff steaming from their ears. Head coach, Scott Satterfield was less than impressed with the intensity and energy Louisville showed on both sides of the ball. However, he did say in the press conference that the team had a more focused, ‘good’ practice on Monday.

Things couldn’t have gone more differently for UCF. Even though their FCS opponent, South Carolina State didn’t offer the same test as Louisville, the 56-10 scoreline was impressive. Also, it is worth noting that the yardage differential was massive. UCF gained 600 total yards on offense, while restricting SC State to just 91.

How Will This Game be Decided?

The UCF Bounce House is not somewhere traveling teams relish. Since 2019, they boast a 16-2 record at home. They lost starting QB, Dillon Gabriel to the transfer portal this offseason, but managed to replace him with John Rhys Plumlee from Ole Miss. He threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, whilst adding 100 yards and a TD on the ground against SC State. He is probably a more scary proposition with his legs than his arm and given that Garrett Shrader (95 yards, 5.9 YPC, 1 TD) tore the Cardinals defense up on Saturday, this will be a major concern. Plumlee may well be more athletic than Shrader and unless this Louisville D can step up like Satterfield wants them to, he may go ham.

There tends to be big overreactions to one game samples in college football. In that regard, maybe we shouldn’t be writing Louisville off just yet. Malik Cunningham is still a very talented quarterback and despite his two picks on the weekend, that talent has deserted him overnight. While he may have shaken off the rust, it is hard to know just how good this UCF defense is until we see them against FBS opposition. Last season’s UCF defense were well above average on some advanced stats and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they took another step forward this year. It will be interesting to see what happens on this side of the ball, but our guess is the defense may hold a slight edge.

What is the Pick?

With home advantage and a defense that would struggle to stop a fat kid getting to the fridge, we are backing John Rhys Plumlee and UCF to cover -5.5.

