LSU QB Myles Brennan walking away from football

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has announced that he is going to be stepping away from the game after not being announced as the quarterback for this year’s Tigers team.

He started in the 2020 season for LSU and eventually got injured. He has been out for the past two seasons with his injury.

Myles Brennan Announces Retirement

“Tiger Nation, Over the last five years, I have given all of my body, heart, and soul to LSU Football. Playing for LSU has been a dream come true. Wearing the purple and gold, running Into Death Valley, winning a national championship, and starting at quarterback for the LSU Tigers – what more could a kid ask for? I will never forget the time I’ve spent and the memories I have made here. To the players who have sulted up alongside me, to the coaches who recruited, signed, and developed me; to the training staff who has cared for me, to the support staff who has provided everything I needed to compete at the highest level and continue my education: and to the fans who cheered for me every step of the way: thank you.”

Brian Kelly on Myles Brennan

Head coach of LSU, Brian Kelly, had the following to say, according to ESPN:

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

It’s going to be interesting to see how LSU does this season. With Brian Kelly taking on a new job at LSU after coaching at Notre Dame, the Tigers are hoping to be one of the best teams in college football.

Last season was disappointing for LSU and whenever that’s the case, people typically aren’t too happy.