One of the most interesting stories in Major League Baseball over the first two months of the season is the fact that Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela, has been spectacular when it comes to batting average. However, Arraez’s offensive brilliance has not equated into Marlins team success in scoring runs. Miami has scored only 260 runs, the least number of runs in the National League.

2023 MLB Season

Arraez is batting an amazing .402 with 90 hits in 224 at bats. He has scored 27 runs and had 15 doubles, one triple, one home run, 30 runs batted in, one stolen base, 19 walks, a .452 on base percentage, .491 slugging percentage, 110 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. Arraez’s 90 hits lead the National League, while his .402 batting average and .452 on base percentage leads the Major Leagues.

Singles Machine

The majority of Arraez’s hits in 2023 have been singles. Of Arraez’s 90 hits, he has had 73 singles, which leads Major League Baseball. Arraez has 17 more singles than Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays, who was second on the list with 65 singles. When Arraez was honoured this past Thursday on top of the week’s hitter power rankings from June 2-8, he had 14 hits, of which 10 were singles. Arraez also had three doubles and five hits overall in a 12-1 Marlins win over the Oakland Athletics on June 3.

Others Honoured on Power Ranking List

Three Dodgers made the top 10 as Freddie Freeman was third, J.D. Martinez was seventh, and Mookie Betts was eighth. The other six players ranked in the top 10 were Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves (number two), Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros (number four), Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays (number five), Bichette (number six), Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers (number nine), and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets (number 10).

Who was the last MLB player to hit .400 in a season?

Ted Williams of San Diego, California was the last Major League Baseball player to reach the .400 batting average in a single season. He batted .406 with the Boston Red Sox in 1941.