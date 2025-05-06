Luis Suarez has opened up about what he and Lionel Messi can no longer do whilst playing for Inter Miami.

The legendary soccer duo took the world by storm during their primes at FC Barcelona. Suarez scored 198 goals for the LaLiga giants his six seasons in Spain.

Messi netted a record-breaking 672 times during his 17-year stint at the Nou Camp. The Argentine superstar is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all-time.

Between them, Suarez and Messi won a staggering 47 major trophies between them including the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Both soccer heroes have also won a plethora of titles since leaving Barca. Suarez at Atletico Madrid and Messi at French club PSG.

However, the pair are now reunited in the MLS. It’s been almost two years since Messi traded the European game to move to Vice City.

At the beginning of 2024, a little encouragement from the 37-year-old helped Suarez move across the Atlantic to play alongside him at the Chase Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, both players have helped Miami to the first silverware since their founding in 2018. Suarez and Messi were part of the side who won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. The latter has also won the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Luis Suarez Talks About The Barcelona Reunion In Florida

“It was born from the friendship we have with Leo. Then Busi (Sergio Busquets) was there, Jordi (Alba) was there, and I think we never imagined we’d all end up here together,” Suarez said in an interview with the Simplemente Fútbol YouTube channel.

“I think after many years at a high level, a lot of emotional stress that the four of us experienced—each in our own way—it was time to compete to help the club win something, to help it keep growing, and to enjoy ourselves at the same time.”

With the ends of their amazing careers on the horizon, Suarez suggested that he and Messi still continue to have fun doing what they do best.

“We never stopped enjoying and having fun, both on and off the pitch, and I think that’s what’s helping us finish our careers in the best way possible,” he added.

LIONEL ANDRES MESSI 🚨 Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi link-up for his 18th goal! pic.twitter.com/GtBlq6a6oQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 19, 2024

Luis Suarez On Lionel Messi

Back in their heyday, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Brazilian star Neymar made up arguably the deadliest trio in world soccer. They were nicknamed ‘MSN’ and struck fear into defenders every time they played.

Now, Suarez reflects on how much he simply enjoys sharing the field of play with Messi once again.

“It’s great to enjoy it day by day, to once again share the moments we used to share at Barcelona, and having him on the field brings peace of mind and makes things so much easier.”

“I know when he’s going to move, when he’s not, and I think there are very few times when we don’t understand each other or misplace a pass—but that’s because of the connection we’ve built from knowing each other so well.”

Suarez admitted there’s one thing he and Messi struggle to do anymore.

“He doesn’t play the ball long for me anymore because he knows I won’t reach it—I’m not the same as before,” Suárez explained with a laugh. “I ask for it more to my feet. Still, we’re enjoying this beautiful moment,” he concluded.

Interestingly, there are many comparisons being made between Messi and a current Barcelona star. In July 2024, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score at the European Championship.

The 17-year-old is already one of the biggest names in world soccer. Yamal has already featured in 100 games for the Spaniards. He has also won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana as well as a plethora of personal accolades.

However, it’s Lamal’s stunning stats that have seen many liken him to Messi. The Spanish winger has already scored 22 pro career goals and provided 33 assists in his first 100 games.

Only time will tell if Yamal reaches the dizzy heights of Messi. However, you can bet your last dollar that Suarez and the Argentine star will be monitoring his career with an eagle eye.