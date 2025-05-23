Veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric is being linked with moves to two MLS clubs after announcing that he’ll be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Luka Modric Linked With MLS Transfer

Legendary Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Luka Modric has announced that he’ll be leaving Real Madrid in the summer, and he is now being linked with a move to the U.S., with two MLS clubs reportedly interested.

The 186-time Croatia international has decided that it’s time for a new challenge, which is said to have put Eastern Conference club New York City FC and Western Conference club Los Angeles FC on high alert.

This is according to Spanish news outlet El Chiringuito.

Both sides have a history of signing high-profile names, with NYCFC previously having the likes of Andrea Pirlo, David Villa and Frank Lampard on their books, while LAFC currently employ former Premier League stars Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. Real Madrid icon Gareth Bale also ended his career with the latter.

It is reported that Modric wishes to continue playing, as he intends to play at the upcoming 2026 World Cup, played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, which would be his fifth appearance at the tournament’s finals.

His salary demands could prove to be an issue however, especially for LA, as Lloris, Giroud and Denis Bouanga currently occupy their three Designated Player spots, meaning they’d be limited in how much money they can offer.

New York, meanwhile, have one DP spot open. Talles Magno and Thiago Martins occupy the other two. Should he opt for a move to the East Coast, he may not be the only notable arrival in the city, as New York Red Bulls hold a ‘strong interest’ in signing ex-England international Jamie Vardy.

Of course, the MLS duo are likely to face competition for Modric’s signature. Some reports state that the Saudi Pro League is an option for the ex-Spurs star, while he may also be open to a return to boyhood side Dinamo Zagreb.

How Old Is Luka Modric?

Born on 9 September, 1985, in Zadar, Croatia, Modric is now 39-years-old.

He broke into the Dinamo first team as an 18-year-old back in 2003 before departing for Tottenham Hotspur as a 23-year-old in 2008. Four years later, he joined Real Madrid, where he has remained ever since.

Despite being on the cusp of turning 40, he managed to make an impressive 55 appearances for Los Blancos under soon-to-be Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti this term, registering four goals and nine assists in the process.

Could Luka Modric Retire?

Retirement is certainly an option for the Real Madrid great, but given his desire to play at the World Cup next year for one last time, it seems unlikely that he’ll hang up his boots just yet.

Modric’s passion for representing Croatia has been clear to see throughout his career, and having the opportunity to showcase his nation on the world stage one last time could be the driving force in prolonging his retirement.

Of course, he famously led his country to the World Cup final in 2018 and inspired them to a third place finish at the 2022 World Cup. Additionally, Modric won the Golden Ball at the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Luka Modric Departs Real Madrid As Club Legend

During his incredible 13-year spell at Real Madrid, Modric won countless major trophies with the club. This includes both team honors, as well as individual accolades, most notably the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

Modric has made a total of 590 appearances for Los Blancos – eighth on the club’s all-time list – with 43 goals.

He has also won LaLiga on four occasions, the Copa del Rey twice, the Supercopa de Espana five times, the UEFA Champions League on six different occasions, five UEFA Super Cups, five FIFA Club World Cups and a FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The iconic midfielder departs the Spanish capital as a true legend in every sense of the word.