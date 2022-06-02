Luke Williams could provide Marlins with much needed depth

On Wednesday, infielder Luke Williams of Park Ridge, Illinois made his debut with the Miami Marlins. In the first game of a doubleheader, Williams recorded a multi-hit game (two hits in five at bats) in a 14-1 Miami win over the Colorado Rockies. The two hits were one single and one double. Williams also scored one run. He was traded to Miami from the San Francisco Giants for minor league infielder Hayden Cantrelle of Lafayette, Louisiana on May 26 according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com.

The Marlins are Williams’s third Major League Baseball team. In addition to starting the 2022 MLB regular season with the San Francisco Giants, Williams played last season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Time in San Francisco

Prior to joining the Marlins this season, Williams played eight games with the Giants in 2022. In 12 at bats, Williams had one run, three hits, one double, three runs batted in, four total bases, a batting average of .250, and slugging percentage of .333.

Second Time traded for a Minor Leaguer

This was in fact the second time Williams was a traded for a minor leaguer. The first time came on March 27, 2022 as Williams was dealt from the Philadelphia Phillies to the San Francisco Giants for minor leaguer Will Toffey of Wareham, Massachusetts.

Rookie Season with the Phillies

In 2021, Williams batted .245 with one home run and six runs batted in. He also scored eight runs, and had 24 hits, four doubles, two stolen bases, 10 walks, 31 total bases, an on base percentage of .315, and a slugging percentage of .316. Williams’s home run was a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 2-1 Philadelphia win over the Atlanta Braves on June 9, 2021.

Marlins in 2022

Williams is joining a Marlins team that is fourth in the NL East at 20-28, and is expected to play a backup role at most infield positions (except catcher) and the outfield according to CBS Sports. The odds of the Marlins winning the World Series at this time is +10000 according to betonline.ag.