Mac Jones credits Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban about staying consistent

Jon Conahan
Mac Jones has been on record a few times saying how much Nick Saban has helped him throughout his career and that didn’t change on Wednesday as he was talking to reporters.

University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban is definitely tough on his players, but they typically love that and always show him the type of respect that he clearly deserves. He’s arguably the greatest college football coach of all time and what he does off the field for his kids is even more impressive than what he does on it.

Mac Jones Credits Nick Saban For Quitting Doubters

Mac Jones said the following, according to Pro Football Talk:

“I’ll reference coach [Nick] Saban here,” Jones said. “But if I ever listened to the internet, I would’ve stopped playing a long time ago. You’re always gonna get people who say that you’re not good enough to do something.

“I still have so much to prove. I’m always trying to be better than I was yesterday and be better than myself, really. I just try to compete against myself. I know when it’s a good day. I know when it’s a bad day. It’s more about the routine. What did I do before practice to put myself in position? Can I keep it consistent? Can I do it every day? [I] persevere and work each day. That’s all you can do.”

Mac Jones and the Patriots are going to have a season that many are questioning. Not everybody’s expecting the Patriots to play as well as they did a year ago, but they certainly have the talent to do so. They ended up making the playoffs last year after going 10-7 and Mac Jones was a big reason why for that. The 23-year-old quarterback finished with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and a QBR of 92.5.

