Browns

Mac Jones Inactive Against Cleveland Browns In Week 6

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Mac Jones
Mac Jones is set to miss a third consecutive game for the Patriots this week, after the quarterback was named inactive for his side’s week 6 match against the Browns.

There was hope that Mac would return to the field for the Pats this Sunday against the Browns, after the 24-year old was listed as questionable to play on Friday in the final injury report.

It wasn’t meant to be for the QB however, as it was confirmed on Sunday morning that Jones would not feature against the Browns.

Jones picked up his ankle injury during a week 3 loss to the Ravens and has been sidelined ever since. The Patriots have won one and lost one without their first choice QB at the helm, and go into the Browns game on Sunday with a 2-3 record.

Backup QB Brian Hoyer took over from Mac in week 4 against the Packers, however was forced to exit the field early with a concussion injury.

Bailey Zappe had the difficult task of taking over the cursed Patriots QB job as third choice, but the 23-year old has performed well in place of his more experienced teammates after passing for 188 yards with a TD throw against the Lions in week 5.

Zappe will be hoping to impress on Sunday in place of Mac and Hoyer, as the QB plays against the Browns his second start in the NFL.

Browns NFL News and Rumors Patriots
