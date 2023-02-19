76ers

Mac McClung Career Earnings Up 94% After Dunk Contest Win

Colin Lynch
Mac McClung put on a show during Saturday night’s NBA Dunk Contest. But the big leaper also made some dough. McClung took home a payday of $100,000 for his big win at the dunk contest and this almost equals the total of his career earnings in his short career as a professional basketball player.

McClung’s Career Earnings

According to Sportrac.com, McClung has earned a total of $106,352, all paid for by the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-2022 season. His win in the 2023 Dunk contest almost brought home that exact amount as he earned $100,000 as the top dunker in this year’s edition of the 2023 dunk contest.

McClung’s Journey To The NBA

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, McClung joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021 NBA Summer League and was later signed to the team in August 2021. Despite being waived by the Lakers in October, McClung quickly bounced back and signed with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League, where he was fantastic and was named G League Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

McClung’s success in the G League earned him a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in April 2022. However, the Lakers declined his qualifying offer in June, making him an unrestricted free agent. McClung continued to make his presence known in the basketball world and joined the Golden State Warriors summer squad. He signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors on July 22, 2022, but was released on October 3.

McClung’s journey in the NBA did not stop there, as he signed an Exhibit 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on October 9, 2022, only to be waived a day later. McClung then joined the Deleware Blue Coats and on February 14th, his Sixers contract was converted to a two-way contract.

McClung’s Newest Contract

The two- way contract means McClung can play in both the NBA and G-League, with a maximum of 50 games played in the former.

As a two-way player, McClung is set to earn 50% of the minimum salary for an NBA player with 0 years of experience., which maxes out at around a possible $500,000 for McClung. It’s worth noting that two-way contracts are non-guaranteed, so if a team decides to release McClung, he would only be paid up until that point.

Earnings Of Other Contestants

It’s no doubt that McClung really was competing for more in the 2023 dunk contest. With the $100,000 prize almost doubling his career earnings, his fellow contestants have made substantially more money in their young careers.

According to Sportrac.com, Kenyon Martin Jr has earned about $4.2 mil in his 3-season in the NBA.

Jericho Sims has earned $1.6 mil but is set to earn another $2 mil next year with a club option avail in 2025.

Trey Murphy has earned $6.2 mil in his 2-seasons and has club options pending.

 

76ers Featured Story NBA News and Rumors
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
