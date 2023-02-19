Mac McClung Shines At 2023 NBA Dunk Contest

If you’re a serious hoop head, you’ve probably known about Mac McClung for quite some time. His high school highlight tapes were viral hits as he wowed crowds in his home state of Virginia. Mac went on to play at Georgetown and Texas Tech and has been in the G-League since Tech.

If you’re a fringe NBA fan, you may not have heard of Mac McClung, that is until tonight. The former G-League rookie of the year just took over NBA All-Star Weekend with an awe-inspiring showing in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest.

The Betting Favorite Performs

Mac McClung was the top pick to win Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest despite only playing in two NBA games. Upon arriving in Salt Lake City, the Delaware Blue Coats guard lived up to his reputation by delivering a jaw-dropping performance that left everyone in awe.

The 24-year-old wowed the judges by pulling off not one, not two, but three flawless dunks, each of which earned him a perfect score of 50. McClung’s sensational showing earned him the well-deserved victory in the slam dunk contest.

In the final round, McClung faced off against Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III and emerged victorious, having already defeated Rockets wing Kenyon Martin Jr. and Knicks center Jericho Sims in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Dunk #1

Mac McClung put on a spectacular show in the Slam Dunk Contest, nailing an impressive total of three perfect score dunks, along with one nearly perfect attempt, which earned him a score of 49.

The crowd was left in awe by McClung’s opening dunk, as he soared over two individuals and executed a clutch maneuver off the backboard before slamming the ball home with authority, resulting in a perfect score.

OVER 2 PEOPLE. TAP OFF THE BACKBOARD. GOODNESS, MAC MCCLUNG.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/kEzCbDofEd — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Dunk #2

Dunk #3

In the final round against Trey Murphy III, Mac McClung pulled off his last perfect score dunk in his second attempt, leaving no doubt that he would become this year’s slam dunk champion. The G-League standout opted to wear his high school jersey as he took the baseline and executed an incredible spinning slam that left the judges and the crowd completely mesmerized. With this impressive performance, McClung cemented his position as the undeniable winner of the Slam Dunk Contest.