Featured Story

Mac McClung Shines At 2023 NBA Dunk Contest

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
83867480-b007-11ed-b76e-9ea07811a46c

If you’re a serious hoop head, you’ve probably known about Mac McClung for quite some time. His high school highlight tapes were viral hits as he wowed crowds in his home state of Virginia. Mac went on to play at Georgetown and Texas Tech and has been in the G-League since Tech.

If you’re a fringe NBA fan, you may not have heard of Mac McClung, that is until tonight. The former G-League rookie of the year just took over NBA All-Star Weekend with an awe-inspiring showing in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest.

The Betting Favorite Performs

Mac McClung was the top pick to win Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest despite only playing in two NBA games. Upon arriving in Salt Lake City, the Delaware Blue Coats guard lived up to his reputation by delivering a jaw-dropping performance that left everyone in awe.

The 24-year-old wowed the judges by pulling off not one, not two, but three flawless dunks, each of which earned him a perfect score of 50. McClung’s sensational showing earned him the well-deserved victory in the slam dunk contest.

In the final round, McClung faced off against Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III and emerged victorious, having already defeated Rockets wing Kenyon Martin Jr. and Knicks center Jericho Sims in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Dunk #1

Mac McClung put on a spectacular show in the Slam Dunk Contest, nailing an impressive total of three perfect score dunks, along with one nearly perfect attempt, which earned him a score of 49.

The crowd was left in awe by McClung’s opening dunk, as he soared over two individuals and executed a clutch maneuver off the backboard before slamming the ball home with authority, resulting in a perfect score.

Dunk #2

Dunk #3

In the final round against Trey Murphy III, Mac McClung pulled off his last perfect score dunk in his second attempt, leaving no doubt that he would become this year’s slam dunk champion. The G-League standout opted to wear his high school jersey as he took the baseline and executed an incredible spinning slam that left the judges and the crowd completely mesmerized. With this impressive performance, McClung cemented his position as the undeniable winner of the Slam Dunk Contest.

Topics  
Featured Story NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured Story

Featured Story
83867480-b007-11ed-b76e-9ea07811a46c

Mac McClung Shines At 2023 NBA Dunk Contest

Author image Colin Lynch  •  25min
Featured Story
PGA: Zozo Championship - First Round
Live Betting The Genesis Open Heading Into The Final Round
Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured Story
NBA: Playoffs-Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard Wins 2023 Three Point Contest – Round By Round Breakdown
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured Story
tiger-woods-1
Tiger Climbs Genesis Leaderboard On Moving Day
Author image Colin Lynch  •  4h
Featured Story
Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023
Cut Line Moves In Tigers Favor At Genesis Open
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 17 2023
Featured Story
NBA 3-Point Contest - Fred VanVleet
VanVleet, Siakim Lead Raptors To Big Win
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 12 2023
Featured Story
World Baseball Classic - Pool C - Game 2 - Columbia v United States
2023 World Baseball Classic Odds
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top