Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Added To UFC Fight Night May 13th

Garrett Kerman
The UFC is steamrolling ahead for the second quarter of the year with some stacked fight night events, especially this one coming up on May 13th. This event has yet to have a location but one would expect this to be in front of fans with the fights that they have added to this fight night card.

The UFC just announced a pair of straweight contenders to go to battle in #7 ranked Mackenzie Dern and #12 ranked Angela Hill. This fight is extremely underrated and has the potential to steal the spotlight on a fight card that is already stacked with some elite talent.

Dern is looking to get back on track after suffering yet another loss which would be two in her last three fights, albeit against elite competition in #4 ranked Marina Rodriguez and #5 ranked Xiaonan Yan. She had some spurts of greatness in both of those matchups but ultimately failed to get the finish when she got the fight into her wheelhouse.

Hill on the hand is coming off of two dominant wins over two up-and-coming prospects in Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez. Hill was able to manage her distance in both of these fights out strike both fighters with relative ease. That is the recipe for success for Hill against the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion but we shall see if she will be able to implement it.

Confirmed Fights for May 13th

This fight card is still being finalized with more great fights and a venue but here are the confirmed fights thus far:

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top