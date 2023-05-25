UFC News and Rumors

Mackenzie Dern’s Estranged Husband Wesley Santos Accused of Domestic Violence

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
1 min read
mackenzie-dern-for-war-tribe-gear-2

Mackenzie Dern, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and UFC fighter, has accused her estranged husband, Wesley Santos, of domestic violence.

In court documents obtained by MMA Fighting, Dern claims that Santos choked her, threw her to the ground, and punched her in the face during an argument on April 29. She also claims that Santos has been physically and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship.

According to the court documents, Dern and Santos were arguing about money when Santos allegedly became physically violent. Dern claims that Santos choked her, threw her to the ground, and punched her in the face. She also claims that Santos threatened to kill her.

Dern says that she was able to escape and call the police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Santos was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He has since been released on bail. Santos’ attorney has denied the allegations, saying that Dern is “making false accusations” in an attempt to gain custody of their children. The case is still under investigation.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top