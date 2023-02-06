Madden Predicts Eagles To Defeat Chiefs In Super Bowl LVII

Madden NFL 23 ran its annual simulation for the upcoming Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Fans of the Chiefs may want to look away.

According to the simulation, the Eagles will defeat the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII 31-17.

Jalen Hurts Will Lead The Way For Philadelphia

Just like he has all season, Jalen Hurts will be the catalyst for the Eagles offense. Hurts completed 26 of 33 passes for 282 yards for two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Hurts rushed 88 yards and one touchdown. Hurts was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles’ receivers had a big day as both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith finished with a touchdown. Brown had a monster day with eight catches, 114 yards, and a touchdown. Smith finished six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Running back Miles Sanders chipped in with 78 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes did his best to keep the Chiefs in the game. Mahomes finished the day with 29 of 39 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Tight end Travis Kelce caught the game’s opening touchdown, and Kelce only finished with six catches for 65 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick sacked Mahomes twice, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson recorded the only interception for Philadelphia in the third quarter. For Kansas City, Chris Jones recorded two sacks.

History Is In Kansas City’s Favor

Despite the simulation loss, recent history sides with the loser to win in the real game. The Madden simulation is 2-5 in its last seven predictions.

In the last two seasons, the simulation incorrectly predicted the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chiefs to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last correct simulation came when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 35-31. In the real game, the Chiefs beat the Niners 31-20.