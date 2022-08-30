Made In Denmark Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

After Thriston Lawrence triumphed at the European Masters last week at Albatross Golf Resort, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the 2022 Made In Denmark from Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Denmark.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Farsø looking to claim victory on European soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the European Masters last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Denmark? So without further ado, here are our Made In Denmark betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark.

Made In Denmark Preview

After a compelling European Masters last week at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, this week is the turn of the Made In Denmark tournament. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Farsø this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Denmark is few and far between, so this week should be an exciting one on the DP World Tour.

The Made In Denmark field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €3,000,000 prize pot. The Made In Denmark should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action over in Farsø, Denmark.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as former European Ryder Cup players, Victor Dubuisson, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari feature in the field this week in Wales. New Zealander Ryan Fox and Scottish golfing sensation Robert MacIntyre also feature and are amongst the favourites to lift the Made In Denmark trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Bernd Wiesberger triumphed as he fended off the likes of Guido Migliozzi finishing on -21 par after 72 holes. Due to switching his allegiance to the LIV Invitational Golf Tour, Wiesberger is not in the field this week in Himmerland so therefore won’t have a chance to defend his title.

Taking a look at the course itself, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort is a beautiful course. It is a par 70 and 7,383 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery and tough water hazards to keep the players on guard.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Made In Denmark event this week from Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark.

Made In Denmark Betting Tips

Made In Denmark Tip 1: Matt Wallace To Win @ +2000 with BetOnline

Our best bet for the 2022 Made In Himmerland this week from Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, is the English golfing sensation, Matt Wallace.

Wallace comes here fresh off the back of a stunning performance last week in Switzerland at the European Masters, where he finished in second place after being defeated by the eventual winner, Thriston Lawrence, in a play-off.

It has been a super tough year to 18 months for the Englishman, who has really struggled with his game and has been missing cuts, left, right and centre all season long.

The 32-year-old has had a complete change of scenery recently, after losing his PGA Tour card and needing to climb his way back up the world rankings if he is to regain it next season. Wallace on his day is a superb talent, and it looks like after the successful week last week in Switzerland, that his fortunes may have changed and he may be back to playing some of his best golf again.

Wallace is a four-time winner on the European Tour, so knows how to get it over the line when it matters in big tournaments. Ironically, the las win of Wallace’s career came here in 2018, when he won a play-off with Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson and Steven Brown.

This shows that the Englishman likes this course and is a fan of this tournament, so getting back to winning ways this week would be fitting for Wallace and we think he can most certainly do just that.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +2000 with BetOnline.

Made In Denmark Tip 2: Marcus Armitage To Win and Each-Way @ +4500 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Made In Denmark is fellow English golfing star and one of the European Tour’s form men, Marcus Armitage.

Armitage is a seriously steady golfer and has won on the DP World Tour before. The 35-year-old won the 2021 Porsche European Open last year, and has had several tournaments this year in which he has gone close and has had a real chance of winning.

When you talk about a man in form, Marcus Armitage is one of those men on the DP World Tour that fits the bill right now.

The Salford man finished in the Top 10 a fortnight ago at the Wales Open, as well as Top 20 finishes at the English Open and British Masters in the past two months too. Armitage also made the cut at The Open back in July, so has shown he can hang with some of the best golfers in the world when he is on form.

Comes here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +4500 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Wallace and Armitage are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Robert McIntyre @ +2800, John Catlin @ +3500, Grant Forrest @ +6600, Matthew Jordan @ +8000 and Lucas Bjerregaard @ +11000. All prices are with BetOnline.

Made In Denmark 2022 Odds

Made In Denmark Golfers Odds Play Matt Wallace +2000 Adri Arnaus +2500 Thriston Lawrence +2500 Robert MacIntyre +2800 Richard Mansell +2800 Conor Syme +3000 Rasmus Hojgaard +3300 Justin Harding +3300 Alexander Bjork +3300 Eddie Pepperell +3300 Romain Langasque +3500 Pablo Larrazabal +3500 Thorbjorn Olesen +3500 John Catlin +3500 Richie Ramsey +4000 Marcus Helligkilde +4000

