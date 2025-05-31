Tennis News and Rumors

Madison Keys Prevails In Huge 3-Set Battle With Sofia Kenin, Becomes 8th American In French Open Round Of 16

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennis: French Open

Madison Keys did not always have her best tennis in the French Open third round match against Sofia Kenin.  However, when she needed it the most, she delivered with big serves and powerful error-free ground strokes.  She also kept her nerves in check in her come-from-behind win.

Keys faced three match points and fought her way back. Winning the 2025 Australian Open has lifted her game and confidence.  Her dream of winning a maiden French Open is still a possibility.

As for Kenin, it was a heartbreaking loss for the 2020 French Open finalist who has played well in singles and doubles in Paris when she is healthy.  A few points separated the two Americans.

From one American to another, Keys advances to the Round of 16 to face Hailey Baptiste who is enjoying a breakout tournament, including a first round win over 23rd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Madison Keys Is One Of Eight Americans Into 2nd Week Of French Open

Keys was a 2018 French Open semifinalist so she has seen success on the clay throughout her career.  No one is talking about her achieving the Grand Slam, a nearly impossible feat that Steffi Graf did in 1988, but it is still a possibility.  There is a lot of tennis to be played, but getting through tough matches like Saturday’s third rounder against Kenin is a positive step.

Joining Keys in the Round of 16 are four American women and three American men.  Amanda Anisimova, Hailey Baptiste, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe.

The US has not had a women’s singles champion at the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.  Andre Agassi was the last American man to win at Roland Garros in 1999.

Round of 16 action begins on Sunday and airs on TNT, truTV, and Max.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open

Madison Keys Prevails In Huge 3-Set Battle With Sofia Kenin, Becomes 8th American In French Open Round Of 16

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva Breezes Through French Open Singles And Doubles Draws In Week 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
Tennis News and Rumors
Arthur Fils
French Open Heartbreak: Injured Arthur Fils Withdraws From Tournament
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_16698734
Alex De Minaur And Casper Ruud Are Latest To Rightfully Complain About Marathon Tennis Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Top seven third round matches at 2025 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 30 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Joao Fonseca
Joao Fonseca Joins Rare Company With French Open Round 2 Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 29 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Odell Beckham Jr.
OBJ At The French Open Is Latest Example Of Tennis Attracting VIPs
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top