Madison Keys did not always have her best tennis in the French Open third round match against Sofia Kenin. However, when she needed it the most, she delivered with big serves and powerful error-free ground strokes. She also kept her nerves in check in her come-from-behind win.

Keys faced three match points and fought her way back. Winning the 2025 Australian Open has lifted her game and confidence. Her dream of winning a maiden French Open is still a possibility.

some battle that was 😤@Madison_Keys fights past fellow American Kenin in three sets!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Ao02RWCQx4 — wta (@WTA) May 31, 2025

As for Kenin, it was a heartbreaking loss for the 2020 French Open finalist who has played well in singles and doubles in Paris when she is healthy. A few points separated the two Americans.

From one American to another, Keys advances to the Round of 16 to face Hailey Baptiste who is enjoying a breakout tournament, including a first round win over 23rd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Madison Keys Is One Of Eight Americans Into 2nd Week Of French Open

Keys was a 2018 French Open semifinalist so she has seen success on the clay throughout her career. No one is talking about her achieving the Grand Slam, a nearly impossible feat that Steffi Graf did in 1988, but it is still a possibility. There is a lot of tennis to be played, but getting through tough matches like Saturday’s third rounder against Kenin is a positive step.

Joining Keys in the Round of 16 are four American women and three American men. Amanda Anisimova, Hailey Baptiste, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe.

Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are heading to the round of 16 at @rolandgarros, the 1st time that three American men have gone that far at the French Open in the same year since 1995. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vaMmvnQY8Y — theScore (@theScore) May 30, 2025

The US has not had a women’s singles champion at the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015. Andre Agassi was the last American man to win at Roland Garros in 1999.

Round of 16 action begins on Sunday and airs on TNT, truTV, and Max.