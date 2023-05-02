One of the more intriguing horses running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby is Mage. The chestnut colt drew Gate No. 8 as the Mage sits in the middle of the pack with oddsmakers at +1600. Find Mage’s Kentucky Derby odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, stats, and more.

Mage showed signs of potential in the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park on April 1. Mage came in second place behind derby-favorite Forte. However, Mage gave Forte all it could handle, only losing by one length.

Mage is very inexperienced, but the close finish at the Florida Derby is a promising development for trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano. Both men are looking to win their first Kentucky Derby.

Mage Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Mage’s morning line odds opened at +1600.

Mage Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Despite its inexperience, Mage could be an interesting horse to include in exactas and trifectas because of its close finish to Forte.

Mage was sold for an auction price of $290,000 to OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH.

Riding on the back of Mage will be the Hall of Famer Javier Castellano. Castellano is 0-15 at the Derby, with his best finish coming in 2018 when Audible finished third. However, Castellano won two Preakness Stakes (2006, 2017) and a Breeders’ Cup Classic (2004).

Like Castellano, trainer Gustavo Delgado is seeking his first victory in the Derby at Churchill Downs. Delgado has only trained two horses for the race, with his best finish of 13th coming with Bodexpress in 2019.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown of Mage’s Kentucky Derby odds, and information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price.

Horse Mage Post Position 8 Odds +1600 Points 50 Jockey Javier Castellano Trainer Gustavo Delgado Owner(s) OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH Breeder Grandview Equine Pedigree Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown Auction Price $290,000

Mage Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Mage is wet behind the ears in racing, with a career record of 1-1-0 in three starts. Mage likes to get out of the gate fast as a pacesetter as the horse has reached a top Equibase Speed Figure of 102.

In three starts, Mage has earned an impressive $247,200.

Mage’s sire is Good Magic, a retired Champion American Thoroughbred racehorse. Reincarnate is also a son of Good Magic.

View the chart below for Mage’s career record, earnings, and equibase speed figure.

Career Record 3(1-1-0) Career Earnings $247,200 Earnings Per Start $82,400 Running Style Pacesetter Equibase Speed Figure 102

Mage Horse Pedigree

Good Magic (USA) 2015 Curlin (USA) 2004 Smart Strike (CAN) 1992 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Classy ‘n Smart (CAN) 1981 Sherriff’s Deputy (USA) 1994 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Barbarika (USA) 1985 Glinda the Good (USA) 2009 Hard Spun (USA) 2004 Danzig (USA) 1977 Turkish Tryst (USA) 1991 Magical Flash (USA) 1990 Miswaki (USA) 1978 Gils Magic (USA) 1993 Puca (USA) 2012 Big Brown (USA) 2005 Boundary (USA) 1990 Danzig (USA) 1977 Edge (CAN) 2006 Mien (USA) 1999 Nureyev (USA) 1977 Miasma (USA) 1992 Boat’s Ghost (USA) 2004 Silver Ghost (USA) 1982 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Misty Gallore (USA) 1976 Rocktheboat (USA) 1996 Summer Squall (USA) 1987 Native Boat (USA) 1989

Mage Past Performances and Results

Mage won its first race at Gulfstream in January 2023 in the Maiden Special Weight. He then parlayed that into a fourth-place finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2), also at Gulfstream, this past March.

A second-place finish at the Florida Derby is Mage’s most impressive feat to date. Mage was leading the race that included Derby favorite Forte. However, Forte stayed patient and ran past Mage to win the race.

Check out Mage’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 14 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 1 2 102 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 4 95 Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 88

