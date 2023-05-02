Horse Racing

Mage Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Mage works out at the Kentucky Derby.

One of the more intriguing horses running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby is Mage. The chestnut colt drew Gate No. 8 as the Mage sits in the middle of the pack with oddsmakers at +1600. Find Mage’s Kentucky Derby odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, stats, and more.

Mage showed signs of potential in the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park on April 1. Mage came in second place behind derby-favorite Forte. However, Mage gave Forte all it could handle, only losing by one length.

Mage is very inexperienced, but the close finish at the Florida Derby is a promising development for trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano. Both men are looking to win their first Kentucky Derby.

Mage Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

The 20-horse field is set for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Which horse has the best odds to win “The Run for the Roses?”

Forte opened as the morning line favorite with +325 odds. Forte has won five-straight races, including the 2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes and the 2023 Florida Derby. The frontrunner drew post position No. 15.

Behind Forte is Tapit Trice (+600), Practical Move (+800), Angel of Empire (+1000), and Kingsbarns (+1200).

Mage’s morning line odds opened at +1600.

Mage Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Despite its inexperience, Mage could be an interesting horse to include in exactas and trifectas because of its close finish to Forte.

Mage was sold for an auction price of $290,000 to OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH.

Riding on the back of Mage will be the Hall of Famer Javier Castellano. Castellano is 0-15 at the Derby, with his best finish coming in 2018 when Audible finished third. However, Castellano won two Preakness Stakes (2006, 2017) and a Breeders’ Cup Classic (2004).

Like Castellano, trainer Gustavo Delgado is seeking his first victory in the Derby at Churchill Downs. Delgado has only trained two horses for the race, with his best finish of 13th coming with Bodexpress in 2019.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown of Mage’s Kentucky Derby odds, and information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price.

Horse Mage
Post Position 8
Odds +1600
Points 50
Jockey Javier Castellano
Trainer Gustavo Delgado
Owner(s) OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH
Breeder Grandview Equine
Pedigree Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown
Auction Price $290,000

Mage Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Mage is wet behind the ears in racing, with a career record of 1-1-0 in three starts. Mage likes to get out of the gate fast as a pacesetter as the horse has reached a top Equibase Speed Figure of 102.

In three starts, Mage has earned an impressive $247,200.

Mage’s sire is Good Magic, a retired Champion American Thoroughbred racehorse. Reincarnate is also a son of Good Magic.

View the chart below for Mage’s career record, earnings, and equibase speed figure.

Career Record 3(1-1-0)
Career Earnings $247,200
Earnings Per Start $82,400
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 102

Mage Horse Pedigree

Good Magic (USA)

2015

 Curlin (USA)

2004

 Smart Strike (CAN)

1992

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)

1981
Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)

1994

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979
Barbarika (USA)

1985
Glinda the Good (USA)

2009

 Hard Spun (USA)

2004

 Danzig (USA)

1977
Turkish Tryst (USA)

1991
Magical Flash (USA)

1990

 Miswaki (USA)

1978
Gils Magic (USA)

1993
Puca (USA)

2012

 Big Brown (USA)

2005

 Boundary (USA)

1990

 Danzig (USA)

1977
Edge (CAN)

2006
Mien (USA)

1999

 Nureyev (USA)

1977
Miasma (USA)

1992
Boat’s Ghost (USA)

2004

 Silver Ghost (USA)

1982

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Misty Gallore (USA)

1976
Rocktheboat (USA)

1996

 Summer Squall (USA)

1987
Native Boat (USA)

1989

Mage Past Performances and Results

Mage won its first race at Gulfstream in January 2023 in the Maiden Special Weight. He then parlayed that into a fourth-place finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2), also at Gulfstream, this past March.

A second-place finish at the Florida Derby is Mage’s most impressive feat to date. Mage was leading the race that included Derby favorite Forte. However, Forte stayed patient and ran past Mage to win the race.

Check out Mage’s past performances and results below.

Track

 Date Race Race Type Grade Finish

Speed Figure
Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 14 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 1 2 102
Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 4 95
Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 88

