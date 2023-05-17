Horse Racing

Mage Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats


Mage will attempt to become the first horse since Justify (2018) to win the first two jewels of the Triple Crown. Find Mage’s Preakness 2023 odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, and horse racing stats below.

The Preakness Stakes is set to begin on Saturday May 20, 2023 at Pimlico Race Course. The iconic race will mark the second jewel of the Triple Crown in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mage will be the only colt with a chance at the Triple Crown after stealing the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The colt will make its fifth start this year at Pimlico and is the overwhelming favorite in the field of eight with +145 odds.

Mage Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

There will be a smaller field than usual at the Preakness Stakes this year with only eight horses lining up in the field. Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, is the only horse in the field that raced at Churchill Downs. The rest of the contenders will be new opponents at Pimlico Race Course.

Mage will be back on the dirt track only two weeks after his win at Churchill Downs. The colt is the overwhelming favorite in the field with +145 odds to win the Preakness Stakes.

Closely behind him, First Mission sits at +250 odds. Brad Cox kept First Mission out of the Kentucky Derby in hopes of winning the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The colt has the best odds to pull off an upset over Mage.

National Treasure checks in with the third-best odds on the board at +575 and Blazing Sevens owns +875 odds to win at Pimlico. The remaining entries are huge longshots with +1600 odds or higher.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play
Mage +145 BetOnline logo
First Mission +250 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +500 BetOnline logo
Blazing Sevens +850 BetOnline logo
Perform +1400 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1800 BetOnline logo
Coffeewithchris +2800 BetOnline logo
Chase The Chaos +6600 BetOnline logo

Mage Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

According to the oddsmakers, Mage has a legitimate chance to win the Triple Crown. Mage is the morning line favorite at Pimlico Race Course with +145 odds. The post position draw also landed in the colt’s favor with Mage running out of gate 3. In the past, gate 3 has produced 12 Preakness Stakes winners.

As a result, Mage’s odds to win the Preakness improved by 10 percent. In a field of eight horses, Mage has a really strong chance of winning the Preakness Stakes and will be the first horse to win both since Justify 2018.

Javier Castellano will once again attempt to ride Mage into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course. Trained by Gustavo Delgado and his son Gustavo Delgado Jr., the father-son duo appear to have the horse in a class of its own.

Learn more about Mage below.

Horse Mage
Post Position 3
Odds +145
Jockey Javier Castellano
Trainer Gustavo Delgado
Owner(s) OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH
Breeder Grandview Equine
Pedigree Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown
Auction Price $290,000

Mage Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

With just one win, Mage’s horse profile has completely changed heading into the Preakness Stakes. Now, the Kentucky Derby winner is one of the highest-earning colts this year with a career earnings of $2,107,200.

Career Record 4(2-1-0)
Career Earnings $2,107,200
Earnings Per Start $526,800
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 104

Mage Horse Pedigree

Good Magic (USA)

2015

 Curlin (USA)

2004

 Smart Strike (CAN)

1992

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)

1981
Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)

1994

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979
Barbarika (USA)

1985
Glinda the Good (USA)

2009

 Hard Spun (USA)

2004

 Danzig (USA)

1977
Turkish Tryst (USA)

1991
Magical Flash (USA)

1990

 Miswaki (USA)

1978
Gils Magic (USA)

1993
Puca (USA)

2012

 Big Brown (USA)

2005

 Boundary (USA)

1990

 Danzig (USA)

1977
Edge (CAN)

2006
Mien (USA)

1999

 Nureyev (USA)

1977
Miasma (USA)

1992
Boat’s Ghost (USA)

2004

 Silver Ghost (USA)

1982

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Misty Gallore (USA)

1976
Rocktheboat (USA)

1996

 Summer Squall (USA)

1987
Native Boat (USA)

1989

Mage Past Performances and Results

Mage has only made four starts in his career with his debut coming in 2023. The colt did not race as a two-year-old but he flashed steady improvement throughout his career, highlighted by his last win, the Kentucky Derby.

In four starts, Mage has two first place finishes including a Grade 1 Stakes win and second place finish. After posting a career high equibase 104 at Churchill Downs, all eyes will be on Mage to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown as the favorite.

Check out Mage’s past performances and results down below.

Track

 Date Race Race Type Grade Finish

Speed Figure
Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 12 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr.1) 1 1 104
Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 14 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 1 2 102
Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 4 95
Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 88

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023




