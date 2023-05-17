Mage will attempt to become the first horse since Justify (2018) to win the first two jewels of the Triple Crown. Find Mage’s Preakness 2023 odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, and horse racing stats below.
The Preakness Stakes is set to begin on Saturday May 20, 2023 at Pimlico Race Course. The iconic race will mark the second jewel of the Triple Crown in Baltimore, Maryland.
Mage will be the only colt with a chance at the Triple Crown after stealing the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The colt will make its fifth start this year at Pimlico and is the overwhelming favorite in the field of eight with +145 odds.
Mage Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes
There will be a smaller field than usual at the Preakness Stakes this year with only eight horses lining up in the field. Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, is the only horse in the field that raced at Churchill Downs. The rest of the contenders will be new opponents at Pimlico Race Course.
Mage will be back on the dirt track only two weeks after his win at Churchill Downs. The colt is the overwhelming favorite in the field with +145 odds to win the Preakness Stakes.
Closely behind him, First Mission sits at +250 odds. Brad Cox kept First Mission out of the Kentucky Derby in hopes of winning the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The colt has the best odds to pull off an upset over Mage.
National Treasure checks in with the third-best odds on the board at +575 and Blazing Sevens owns +875 odds to win at Pimlico. The remaining entries are huge longshots with +1600 odds or higher.
Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.
|Preakness Stakes Horses
|Preakness Stakes Odds
|Play
|Mage
|+145
|First Mission
|+250
|National Treasure
|+500
|Blazing Sevens
|+850
|Perform
|+1400
|Red Route One
|+1800
|Coffeewithchris
|+2800
|Chase The Chaos
|+6600
Mage Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
According to the oddsmakers, Mage has a legitimate chance to win the Triple Crown. Mage is the morning line favorite at Pimlico Race Course with +145 odds. The post position draw also landed in the colt’s favor with Mage running out of gate 3. In the past, gate 3 has produced 12 Preakness Stakes winners.
As a result, Mage’s odds to win the Preakness improved by 10 percent. In a field of eight horses, Mage has a really strong chance of winning the Preakness Stakes and will be the first horse to win both since Justify 2018.
Javier Castellano will once again attempt to ride Mage into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course. Trained by Gustavo Delgado and his son Gustavo Delgado Jr., the father-son duo appear to have the horse in a class of its own.
Learn more about Mage below.
|Horse
|Mage
|Post Position
|3
|Odds
|+145
|Jockey
|Javier Castellano
|Trainer
|Gustavo Delgado
|Owner(s)
|OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH
|Breeder
|Grandview Equine
|Pedigree
|Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown
|Auction Price
|$290,000
Mage Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
With just one win, Mage’s horse profile has completely changed heading into the Preakness Stakes. Now, the Kentucky Derby winner is one of the highest-earning colts this year with a career earnings of $2,107,200.
|Career Record
|4(2-1-0)
|Career Earnings
|$2,107,200
|Earnings Per Start
|$526,800
|Running Style
|Pacesetter
|Equibase Speed Figure
|104
Mage Horse Pedigree
|Good Magic (USA)
2015
|Curlin (USA)
2004
|Smart Strike (CAN)
1992
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)
1981
|Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)
1994
|Deputy Minister (CAN)
1979
|Barbarika (USA)
1985
|Glinda the Good (USA)
2009
|Hard Spun (USA)
2004
|Danzig (USA)
1977
|Turkish Tryst (USA)
1991
|Magical Flash (USA)
1990
|Miswaki (USA)
1978
|Gils Magic (USA)
1993
|Puca (USA)
2012
|Big Brown (USA)
2005
|Boundary (USA)
1990
|Danzig (USA)
1977
|Edge (CAN)
2006
|Mien (USA)
1999
|Nureyev (USA)
1977
|Miasma (USA)
1992
|Boat’s Ghost (USA)
2004
|Silver Ghost (USA)
1982
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Misty Gallore (USA)
1976
|Rocktheboat (USA)
1996
|Summer Squall (USA)
1987
|Native Boat (USA)
1989
Mage Past Performances and Results
Mage has only made four starts in his career with his debut coming in 2023. The colt did not race as a two-year-old but he flashed steady improvement throughout his career, highlighted by his last win, the Kentucky Derby.
In four starts, Mage has two first place finishes including a Grade 1 Stakes win and second place finish. After posting a career high equibase 104 at Churchill Downs, all eyes will be on Mage to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown as the favorite.
Check out Mage’s past performances and results down below.
|
Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|
Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|12
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr.1)
|1
|1
|104
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|14
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1)
|1
|2
|102
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|14
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|4
|95
|Gulfstream Park
|1/28/2023
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|88
