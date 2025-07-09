Magic Agree to Five-Year Max Extension With Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic have reportedly agreed to a five-year max contract extension with star forward, Paolo Banchero. The deal is for reportedly $239 million with conditions to elevate his salary to the Rose rule max if he makes an All-NBA Team. The contract also includes a player option for 2030-31. Luka Dončić and Trae Young were the last two NBA players to have a player option on their rookie max deal. Orlando has made it clear that Paolo Banchero is their franchise cornerstone and are making sure he is with the organization for the long-term future. With the Eastern Conference wide open next year, the Magic are hoping that Banchero will take the next step in his development and lead Orlando to a deep playoff run.

Paolo Banchero’s Impact

Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft for a reason. One can argue that he has become one of the more underappreciated stars in the Association. Throughout his three-year career, Banchero has averaged 22.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 7.1 total rebounds per game. Additionally, the former Duke Blue Devil has also averaged a career player efficiency rating of 17.1.

His best year came last season when he logged 25.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 7.5 total rebounds per game to go along with a field goal percentage of 45.2 percent. Banchero also recorded a career-best player efficiency rating of 20.0 last year. He has the tools to be a terrific all-around player and eventually a top-five talent in the league. If Paolo Banchero can polish up his three-point shooting, then Orlando could be a sleeper to potentially make the Eastern Conference Finals next year.

Can the Magic Make a Deep Playoff Run Next Season?

Orlando was plagued with key injuries last season and still made the playoffs as a seven seed. With new acquisitions such as Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones coupled with Orlando’s developing core, the Magic have a legitimate chance in the Eastern Conference as long as they stay healthy. The Eastern Conference is wide open and the Magic are a team that could snag a top-four seed.

Orlando has clearly made revamping their offense a priority this offseason and thus far, it is looking good on paper. As long as they retain their solid team defense, one should not sleep on this team who continues to mold and grow their foundational core led by Paolo Banchero. If Banchero continues to live up to his billing as a former first overall pick and improve his game, Orlando’s future is brighter than some NBA peers may believe.