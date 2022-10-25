Lakers

Magic Johnson Offers Russel Westbrook Advice After Poor Start To The Season

Olly Taliku
Russel Westbrook’s disappointing start to the season has been one of the top talking points of the NBA season so far, and Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered the superstar some advice this weekend after a poor display against Portland Trail Blazers.

Magic Johnson had dips of form during his career, but never one as bad as the one Russel Westbrook is currently experiencing for the Lakers.

Westbrook went 0-11 against Portland and to make things worse he spoke to the media after the game saying he thought it was a ‘solid performance’. Johnson offered his advice as a veteran:

“First, take accountability. If I don’t play well, say I don’t play well.When I didn’t perform well in ’84 against the Celtics, I admitted that. I took accountability.

“That’s what Russell’s gotta do. Quit trying to fight the media, quit trying to fight the fans, and just say, ‘You know what? I didn’t play well, but I’m gonna play better,’ and go out there on the court and perform.

“That’s how you stop all the things that’s going on. But you can’t do it by trying to combat them and trying to be mad at the fans or at the media.”

Westbrook will have to improve on his numbers fast this season if he wants to keep the fans and his teammates on his side, currently averaging 10.3 PPG however the 33-year-old will have to make a drastic change fast.

The Lakers and Westbrook will hope to improve on their 0-3 record this season as well as recent poor performances, when the Lakers take on the 2-2 Denver Nuggets later this week.

Lakers
Olly Taliku

