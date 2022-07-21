News

Magnus Carlsen Won’t Defend FIDE World Chess Championship Title in 2023

Gia Nguyen
On International Chess Day, Magnus Carlsen announced that he will not be defending his FIDE World Chess Championship title in 2023.

Carlsen released the news via his sponsor, Unibet, one of the top online sportsbooks.

The No. 1 chess player in the world, Carlsen has been nearly unbeatable since winning the WCC title in 2013.

“I have informed my team, FIDE and Ian [Nepomniachtchi] that I will not play the upcoming World Championship match in classical chess”, Carlsen said in his announcement. “I am not motivated to play another World Championship match.”

Former Champion Gary Kasparov Reacts to Magnus Carlsen News

Former World Chess Champion Gary Kasparov reacted to the news about Carlsen’s decision, calling Magnus “a great champion”.

Like Carlsen, Kasparov also decided to give up his World Chess Championship title while he was still the No. 1 player in the world.

How Long Has Carlsen Been Chess Champion?

Carlsen was the world’s No. 1 chess player long before he became the World Champion.

The former child chess phenom became the No.1-ranked chess player in the world in 2011 but refused to participate in the FIDE Candidates Tournament until 2013.

Since then, he’s been the undisputed champion.

Last year, Magnus won the title for the fifth time in dominant fashion. In fact, his 7.5-3.5 victory in 2021 was one of the biggest blowouts in recent WCC history.

What’s Next For Magnus Carlsen in Chess?

Carlsen may not be defending his title as World Chess Champion in 2023 but he isn’t retiring from chess.

In fact, Magnus is still chasing one of chess’ most improbable feats.

The World Champion reportedly has his eyes on an illustrious 2900 rating, which could be one of the reasons why he has decided against defending his crown.

Despite his dominant win last year, Carlsen was only awarded nine points in chess’ elo rating system for his efforts.

Since players have months to prepare for World Championship Chess chess matches, the games often end in draws, which limit Carlsen’s ability to improve his rating.

This might explain some of his recent comments about his lack of motivation for WCC matches.

“I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain, I don’t particularly like it, and although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that, I don’t have any inclination to play and I will simply not play the match.”

With that being said, this likely won’t be the last time that we hear from Carlsen, as he continues on his chase for a 2900 elo rating.

