Mahomes, Hurts Carry NFL’s Black QB Cultural Torch To Super Bowl 57

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup will be historic: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes versus Philadelphia Eagles counterpart Justin Fields.  

For the first time in NFL history, two Black signal-callers are expected to compete for the Lombardi Trophy. 

They are truly ready to “Fight the Power,” as Public Enemy rapped in 1989. 

The sentiment remains relevant today.

Breaking Down Racial Barriers 

Capping a season that started with 11 Black QBs, Mahomes seeks to become the first to capture multiple Super Bowls. If Hurts ends up victorious, he will become the fourth Black QB to win the NFL’s ultimate prize, joining Mahomes, Doug Williams and Russell Wilson. Williams became the first when he guided the then-Washington Redskins to the 1987 title.  

Since Fritz Pollard broke the QB color barrier in 1923, several players faced cultural hurdles and racial stereotypes in their efforts to gain universal acceptance over the decades. Many failed to receive a fair shot at claiming the No. 1 role.  

 Hurts can relate. A 2020 second-round draft pick, Hurts was not initially embraced by Eagles fans.  

“My first year here, (people) probably didn’t even want to draft me here,” Hurts said Sunday, as reported by The Associated Press. “It was probably one of those things. But it always handles itself.”  

More appropriately, Hurts handled the situation the best way he could, competing hard and winning. When Hurts took over for Carson Wentz 10 games into his rookie season, he heard the criticism from fans and the media.  

After helping the Eagles secure their second Super Bowl bid since 2018 with a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Hurts remained relatively unemotional, relishing a victory cigar during the post-game press conference.  

“I don’t really know how to feel to be honest,” Hurts said. “You work really hard to put yourself in this position and I’m forever grateful.”

Black NFL QBs Continue to ‘Fight the Power’

Many before Mahomes and Hurts have sacrificed much for this matchup to develop. 

“I know I’ve been through a lot personally, but I don’t want to steer away from the direction of how good this team has been at playing together, being together, and challenging one another,” Hurt said. “Only God knows the things that each individual on this team has been able to overcome for us to come together as a team and do something special as a group.” 

Two of the NFL’s elite talents, Hurts and Mahomes, are finalists for the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors.  

Mahomes displayed his character by leading the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, despite being hobbled by a high right ankle sprain. He is expected to start his third Super Bowl in four seasons when he goes up against Hurts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12

Have Black QBs finally arrived?

The debate continues.

Steve McNair, Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton also started and lost Super Bowls.  

With Mahomes and Hurts spearheading the current charge, Black QBs continue to “Fight the Power.”  

 

Topics  
Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media).
