Mahomes Practices Wednesday, ‘Ready To Go’ For AFC Championship

Gia Nguyen
Patrick Mahomes practiced on Wednesday and proclaimed himself “ready to go” for the AFC Championship Game.

During the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Mahomes exited the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a high-ankle sprain. While the All-Pro quarterback returned to finish the game, it was clear the injury had an affect on his offensive prowess.

However, things are looking up for Chiefs’ fans.

Heading into the AFC Championship this week, it seems Mahomes is on the mend.

Patrick Mahomes Injury Update

It’s win or go home for the Kansas City Chiefs and it looks like Mahomes is expected to play on Sunday.

Mahomes told media outlets that his ankle feels good and that he will be ready to play on Sunday. He showed up to the conference room without a walking boot or noticeable limp, a significant improvement compared to how he looked in the Divisional Round.

Generally, a high-ankle sprain would keep an NFL player sidelined for at least four weeks, depending on the severity of the injury. There’s even a procedure that players can have to speed the healing process, but for Mahomes, it’ll come down to pain tolerance.

The news should come as a relief for Chiefs fans, Mahomes will be playing on Sunday in the AFC Championship rematch game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes should be a full practice participant on Wednesday. Mahomes was dressed and seen warming up with his teammates on Wednesday, however, it was unclear if he was a full participant or not.

Mahomes’ Ankle Injury Could Affect Throwing Motion

This isn’t the first time Mahomes has been injured.

In 2019, Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain on his right ankle in the Chiefs’ season-opener.

Earlier this week, Reid had already told reporters that the injury wasn’t as bad as the one in 2019. Even with a high-ankle sprain in 2019, Mahomes also refused to leave the game.

However, in 2019 Mahomes injured his left ankle opposed to his right one this past weekend. The right ankle affects his plant leg, which may become more of a factor in Mahomes’ throwing motion this weekend.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
