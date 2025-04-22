Major champions have had great recent success at RBC Heritage

The final round of the 2025 RBC Heritage took place at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Sunday. The tournament is best known for its lighthouse behind the green on the 18th hole, and the fact the winner receives a tartan jacket a week after the Masters champion receives a green jacket. Over the last six years, a major champion has won the RBC Heritage. Let’s take a look at who those major champions are.

Justin Thomas

Thomas won this past Sunday by posting a four round score of -17. The native of Louisville, Kentucky had a first round score of 61, and ended up beating fellow American Andrew Novak of Raleigh, North Carolina in a playoff. This was Thomas’s fifth career playoff win. He previously won the 2017 CJ Cup in South Korea (beat Australian Marc Leishman), the 2018 Honda Classic (beat American Luke List), the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui (beat Americans Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele). and the 2022 PGA Championship (beat Will Zalatoris). The 2022 PGA Championship was Thomas’s second major title as he previously won the 2017 PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler

The native of Ridgewood, New Jersey won the 2024 RBC Heritage by posting a winning score of -19. The 2022 and 2024 Masters champion beat Sahith Theegala of Orange, California by three strokes. Scheffler became the third golfer ever to win at Hilton Head and Augusta in the same year. The other two are American Jack Nicklaus in 1975, and German Bernhard Langer in 1985.

Matt Fitzpatrick

The native of Sheffield, England posted a score of -17 and beat American Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win the 2023 RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick’s major title came at the 2022 United States Open. He is the only non-American on this list.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth of Dallas, Texas posted a winning score of -13 and beat American Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the 2022 RBC Heritage. Like Thomas, this was Spieth’s fifth win in a playoff. He previously beat Canadian David Hearn and American Zach Johnson at the 2013 John Deere Classic, Americans Sean O’Hair and Patrick Reed at the 2015 Valspar Championship, American Tom Gillis at the 2017 John Deere Classic, and American Daniel Berger at the 2017 Travelers Championship. Spieth won three major titles. They came at the 2015 Masters and United States Open, and the 2017 British Open.

Stewart Cink

Cink of Huntsville, Alabama won the 2021 RBC Heritage. He defeated Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and American Harold Varner III by four strokes each as he posted a winning score of -19. This was Cink’s third win at Hilton Head as he previously won in 2000 and 2004. Cink’s major title came at the 2009 British Open.

Webb Simpson

Simpson of Raleigh, North Carolina won the 2020 RBC Heritage with a record score of -22. He beat Mexico’s Abraham Ancer by a stroke. Simpson’s major title came at the 2012 United States Open.