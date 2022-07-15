MLB News and Rumors

Major League Baseball expands partnership with BetMGM

Nick Raffoul
Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the renewal and expansion of a 2018 deal with MGM Resorts that saw the casino brand become professional baseball’s first Official Gaming Sponsor.

The deal, announced as ‘multi-year’ will see BetMGM continue to have priority when it comes to marketing and gaming opportunities across the MLG portfolio; including, but not limited to the mobile app portfolio, MLB.com and the MLB network.

 The deal will see MGM Rewards, the MGM Resorts’ loyalty program become the Title sponsor of the MLB’s All-Star Celebrity Softball Game initiative, as well as the Presenting Sponsor of the inaugural All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert, scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium.

Importantly, the partnership extension includes data usage in sports betting, promotion across MLB’s media portfolio as well as marketing activations at events both domestic and abroad. In addition, BetMGM will continue to have the presenting sponsorship of MLB’s flagship deep-dive analysis show, ‘Bettor’s Eye’ on MLB.TV. The release also added the partnership will continue to place heavy emphasis on responsible gaming measures, and ensuring integrity in the game.

BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in a release, “It is an exciting day to announce the extension of our partnership with MLB. The collaboration with the League allows us to reach new audiences while delivering a best-in-class baseball wagering product. We look forward to growing our industries together.”

MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden commented: “Since creating this historic partnership four years ago, MGM Resorts and BetMGM have been truly collaborative and innovative business partners to Major League Baseball. With the success of Bettor’s Eye and introduction of All-Star Saturday’s Extra Innings concert, we look forward to seeing how MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to broaden their business with Baseball.”

BetMGM continues to expand its commitment to one of the US’ big three sports, with partnerships in baseball now spanning a wide array of teams. BetMGM partnerships now include: Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

As part of the recent Washington Nationals partnership, BetMGM has built the first retail sportsbook at an MLB stadium, and is the only mobile sports betting application available whilst in the vicinity of the stadium. 

