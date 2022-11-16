Major League Cricket Set For Dallas Launch in July 2023

Major League Cricket will finally get a confirmed start date after a long series of delays. The inaugural season is set to commence on July 13-30, 2023 at Grand Prairie Stadium, which could be used for the 2024 World Cup.

The venue, which is located outside of Dallas, Texas, recently announced the installation of the turf square. Formerly known as Airhogs Stadium, it is currently in the midst of transitioning from a minor league baseball park to a cricket stadium.

Grand Prairie Stadium will undergo further renovation work to complete the facility, which will be able to seat up to 15,000 people for larger events.

The renovation was initially expected to be completed by early 2022 but faced a number of delays that pushed back the launch of Major League Cricket by almost a year.

MLC Tournament Director Justin Geale said that he believes Major League Cricket will “transform American cricket”. “The launch of MLC will transform American cricket and provide one of the best platforms in the sport for the world’s most elite players to showcase their skills,” Geale said. ”While also fast-tracking the development of domestic talent to feature in the league.”

Major League Cricket Set To Launch In 2023

The first season of Major League Cricket will be played in a single round-robin format. Six franchises will play a total of 15 league matches before a four-match play-off determines the champion.

Other than Dallas, the other Major League Cricket teams will be located in Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington DC, San Francisco and New York City.

Ron Jensen, Mayor of Grand Prairie, shared his enthusiasm for the opening of the venue, “Grand Prairie Stadium will be the best cricket venue in the United States upon its completion.”

In addition to Grand Prairie Stadium, sources believe that Church Street Park in North Carolina may also be home to Major League Cricket matches in 2023.