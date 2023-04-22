Malcolm Brogdon Wins Sixth Man of the Year

More and more NBA awards are being announced. Now, we know the winner of this year’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon takes home the award after a very solid campaign. He bested Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and New York’s Immanuel Quickley for the award. Brogdon has been a welcome and steadying presence at the point guard position all year for the Celtics. Boston knew they needed a reliable backup point guard with some offensive explosiveness after last season’s NBA Finals. They wasted no time in the offseason by signing the former Indiana Pacer right away and it has paid dividends.

Malcolm Brogdon Takes Home the Sixth Man of the Year Award

Malcolm Brogdon’s Season

As alluded to already, Brogdon had a very good season with the Boston Celtics. The former Rookie of the Year tallied 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 4.2 total rebounds per game coming off the bench. On top of this, he also averaged an effective field goal percentage of 57.4 percent, nearly seven percent better from last season’s total in this category. Brogdon also had a career-best offensive rating of 122 to go along with a true shooting percentage of 61.5 percent, another career-high.

To go along with this, the backup Celtics point guard also averaged an offensive win-share total of +3.6, his highest total in this category since the 2018-19 campaign when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon was a solid player for the Bucks as well, however, he has seemingly found a true fit with the Boston Celtics. As a result, it has catapulted them to a top-two seed in the East and netted him this season’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

His Impact for the Boston Celtics

Brogdon was arguably the best addition for the Celtics this past offseason. The team already has plenty of defensive impact, but their offense outside of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was sometimes inconsistent. However, Malcolm Brogdon has brought a welcome steadiness to Boston’s second unit. Brogdon also had this to say about coming to the Celtics:

“Coming to Boston and playing behind JT, behind JB, these guys are proven All-Stars and soon to be All- NBA guys. It’s definitely a good fit for me.”

All in all, Brogdon certainly deserves the award. His numbers may not be as great as other players, but his impact outside of the box score is hugely valuable for Boston.

