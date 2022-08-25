Manchester City Champions League Odds: Citizens +220 favorites after easy draw

Manchester City have been drawn in Group G for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League competition, and will face Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and Copenhagen as they begin their journey to win a first European Cup.

Who Will Manchester City Face?

Manchester City are still yet to win a Champions League title in the club’s history and came close in 2021 before falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the final thanks to Kai Havertz’s winner.

In Group G, City will face Spanish side Sevilla, German outfit Borussia Dortmund, and Danish champions Copenhagen.

Manchester City Champions League Odds

Pep Guardiola side are currently favorites to win the competition on BetOnline and are valued at +220 ahead of their Premier League title rivals Liverpool, who are +550.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker Manchester City +220 Borussia Dortmund +5000 Sevilla +25000 Copenhagen +75000