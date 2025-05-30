Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that the team are targeting several new signings ahead of their trip to the United States for the Club World Cup.

Manchester City Want To Make Signings Before Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup comes to the United States in just a few weeks’ time, with Premier League giants Manchester City due to take to the field alongside the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and more.

City have been drawn into Group G for the new revamped competition. In that group, they will take on Wydad AC of Morocco, Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates, and Italian giants Juventus.

Ahead of the action, club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that Pep Guardiola is looking to make several additions to his squad for the tournament after failing to retain their English top-flight league title.

“I can tell you today, we have clearly identified who exactly are the targets, in what positions, and we have our clear number one option, our clear number two option,” he told the Manchester City website.

“And we’ll go about our business, and it will be very clear, very swift.

“Our objective is to try to be ready with the new squad for the Club World Cup.”

"We're going there to win it." 🏆 Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak on the @FIFACWC 💬 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 30, 2025

Who Could Manchester City Sign?

The Cityzens have been heavily linked with a move for AC Milan and Netherlands star Tijjani Reijnders.

According to reports, the 10-time English champions have entered talks with I Rossoneri for his signature and are looking to secure his services for around $67.5m. Milan, however, want closer to $80m to sell.

Talks are ongoing, but with the financial backing City have behind them, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see a move pushed through before the start of the Club World Cup in a few weeks.

Elsewhere, City have also been linked with a move for Lyon star Rayan Cherki. The French youngster has reportedly been told he can leave the Ligue 1 outfit this summer, but only if the price is right.

Soccer transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have opened initial talks with Lyon over a potential transfer, with club chiefs targeting the 21-year-old for the attacking midfield position.

It comes as Kevin De Bruyne, who was previously linked with Inter Miami, departs the club for Napoli.

When Is The FIFA Club World Cup?

The new revamped FIFA Club World Cup runs from Sunday, June 1st, to Tuesday, June 10th. 32 teams will take part in the tournament, with matches being played across 11 cities in the United States.

As previously mentioned, Manchester City have been drawn into Group G.

They get their campaign underway against Wydad in Philadelphia on June 18th. Following that, they take on Al Ain in Atlanta on June 22nd and round off the group stage against Juventus in Orlando on June 26th.

Once each group has been completed, the tournament will move on to the knockout phase.

The round of 16 will be played between June 28th and July 1st, followed by the quarter-finals on July 4th and July 5th. The semi-finals will be played on July 8th and 9th, and the final will be played on the 13th, all at the New York Jets and the New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.