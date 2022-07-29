Manchester City vs Liverpool: Community Shield Betting Tips and Predictions

The annual season opener in English football, the FA Community Shield, takes place tomorrow as Premier League champions Manchester City face-off against FA Cup winners Liverpool.

Match to End in a Draw @ +265 with BetOnline

Manchester City to Win First Half @ +182 with BetOnline

After an enthralling race for the league title throughout last season’s campaign, England’s two best teams go head-to-head once again in what could be a huge indicator for the 2022/23 season.

Manchester City pipped the Reds on the final day to win a fourth title in five years, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had a fruitful year of their own having claimed both domestic cup competitions, while also narrowly losing out to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Cityzens have won two of the last four Community Shield’s having claimed two successive victories in 2019 and 2018, while Liverpool will be aiming to end a 16 year wait after both Manchester teams and Arsenal have had a monopoly over the winner’s medals in recent years.

For our predictions, we have firstly gone with a draw. Both league meetings between these two ended in a share of the spoils, and any avid soccer fan would attest to the unbelievable quality displayed across both games which included eight goals in total. Just one point separated the title rivals on the final day as City clinched the title, highlighting to microscopic gap in class between these two.

We are also going one better by predicting the first half outcome. It is interesting to note that had the league been decided solely on second half goals, Liverpool would have been crowned champions. While their form was imperious last year, it can be said that Manchester City are a more commanding team coming out the blocks and like to get on the front-foot early, keep the ball and control the tempo to their liking.