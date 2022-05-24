Manchester City wins EPL and A.C. Milan win Serie A

Two of Europe’s top soccer leagues were determined over the weekend. Manchester City was able to capture the English Premier League title on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa. Manchester City got two goals from Ilkay Gundogan of Gelsenkirchen, Germany and one goal from Rodri of Madrid, Spain in their league-clinching win. Meanwhile, AC Milan got two goals from Olivier Giroud of Chambery, France and one goal from Franck Kessie of Ouragahio, Ivory Coast in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo on Sunday to clinch the Serie A title.

Dramatic Win for Manchester City

The Manchester City win over Aston Villa was as dramatic as they come. Aston Villa actually went up 2-0 on goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho in the 37th and 69th minutes respectively, before Manchester City scored three goals in a span of five minutes from the 76th to the 81st minutes. Gundogan got Aston Villa on the scoreboard in the 76th minute, before Rodri tied the game at two goals apiece, and Gundogan scored the game-winner in the 81st minute.

Manchester City finished the year with a record of 29 wins, three losses and six draws for 93 points. Liverpool was second with a record of 28 wins, two losses and three draws for 92 points. In Liverpool’s final EPL game of the season, they defeated the Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1. This was Manchester City’s eighth EPL title as they previously won in 1936-37, 1967-68, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21.

Blowout win for AC Milan

AC Milan meanwhile got a season clinching win against Sassuolo in a game where they got two first half goals from Giroud and another first half goal from Kessie. AC Milan finished with 86 points (26 wins, eight draws, and four losses), and two more points than Inter Milan.

Champions League Final

There is a massive European football game on Saturday as Liverpool takes on Real Madrid from Saint-Denis, France. Liverpool will look for revenge after not winning the English Premier League title this year.

