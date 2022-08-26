Soccer

Manchester United Europa League Odds: Red Devils Among Favourites After Group Stage Draw

Charlie Rhodes
United
Manchester United have been dealt a mixed bag in their Europa League group stage draw, but new manager Erik Ten Hag will most likely be pleased at what looks to be a favourable draw.

Who Will Manchester United Face in the Europa League Group Stage?

By far the toughest test United will face are Real Sociedad, who were drawn from Pot 2. The Spaniards are notoriously difficult to beat, particularly at San Sebastian which they have made a fortress over the years. Rather incredibly, they scored 13 less goals than any of the teams around them in the top seven despite finishing fifth in La Liga last year, but their defensive stability makes them a formidable opponent.

Elsewhere, the team from Pot 3 Sheriff Tiraspol are the Moldovan champions. They will be featuring in the group stages for the fourth time, and their record in Europe is solid having qualified for the Champions League last season where they almost defeated eventual champions Real Madrid.

And finally, from Pot 4, United have been drawn against Cypriot side Omonia, who are managed by form Celtic boss Neil Lennon. They last featured in this competition two season ago having only managed to qualify for the Conference League last year.

Manchester United Europa League Outright Odds

Despite a turbulent start to the Premier League season for new manager Erik Ten Hag, United are currently priced at +750 on BetOnline,  just behind fellow English rivals Arsenal, who edge it as favourites at +750.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker
Arsenal +600 BetOnline logo
Manchester United +750 BetOnline logo
Roma +1400 BetOnline logo
Lazio  +2000 BetOnline logo

 

Soccer
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
