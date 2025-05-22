Manny Pacquiao comes out of retirement at age 46

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao of Kibawe, Philippines is planning on coming out of retirement at age 46. Pacquiao will be facing WBC Welterweight champion Mario Barrios of San Antonio, Texas at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19.

Barrios has had the WBC Welterweight title since September 30, 2023 when he beat Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in 12 rounds via a unanimous decision. Barrios then beat Fabian Maidana of Argentina on May 4, 2024 to retain the welterweight title. The win over Maidana was once again via a unanimous decision and went to 12 rounds. Then on November 15, 2024, Barrios fought Abel Ramos of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to a split decision as the two boxers battled to a draw. However, due to the fact Barrios did not lose, he was able to retain his title.

Focused on boxing over politics

Pacquiao had been active in Philippines politics for almost two decades. Recently he lost his seat in the Philippines senate. The defeat seemed to fuel his fire to return to professional boxing.

Pacquiao’s career record

Pacquiao has a career boxing record of 62 wins, eight losses, and two draws. Of Pacquiao’s 62 wins, 39 have come via knockout. When Pacquiao retired in 2015, he had $500 million in career earnings. He has been historically one of the richest athletes on the planet according to Forbes.

On May 2, 2015, Pacquiao fought American Floyd Mayweather Jr. of Grand Rapids, Michigan in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of all-time. For six years Mayweather Jr. and Pacquiao were rumoured to fight, but the fight never materialized as there was tension between the two camps. When the flight did happen at the MGM Grand Garden Arena one decade ago, Mayweather won in 12 rounds. The flight turned out to be the highest Pay Per View event in television history as there were 4.6 million buys.

National Icon in the Philippines

You could make the argument that Pacquiao is the face of sport in the Philippines. His story becomes even more epic when you take into consideration he was homeless for a period of time as a teenager.