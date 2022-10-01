Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Carl Dahlstrom of Stockholm, Sweden is out long term with shoulder surgery, according to nhl.com on Friday. He suffered the injury on Wednesday in a 3-0 Maple Leafs preseason victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It was one of two significant injuries the Maple Leafs had in the game. Fellow Maple Leafs defenseman Jordie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia is out three weeks with a groin injury.

How did Dahlstrom’s injury happen?

Dahlstrom suffered the shoulder injury after being cross-checked into the boards by Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick with just under five minutes left in the first period. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Pitlick is entering his second season in Montreal after previously playing with the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild.

Carl Dahlstrom

Dahlstrom is entering his second season with the Maple Leafs. He previously played two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and one season with the Winnipeg Jets. In three games in 2021-22, Dahlstrom had two assists. He picked up a helper in a 7-3 Maple Leafs win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 31, and then had an assist in a 4-3 Maple Leafs win over the Washington Capitals on April 24. Dahlstrom’s assist in the Maple Leafs win over the Jets came on a goal by John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario. Dahlstrom’s assist in the Maple Leafs win over the Capitals came on a goal by Ilya Mikheyev of Omsk, Russia. Also in three games this past season, Dahlstrom was a +2 with two penalty minutes, two blocked shots, one hit, two takeaways, and three giveaways.

In 2021-22, Dahlstrom spent the majority of his time with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. There he had 14 assists in 49 games. After 67 NHL regular season games, Dahlstrom is still looking for his first goal. He has 12 assists over the last four years.