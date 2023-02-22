NHL News and Rumors

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin out for season with back injury

Jeremy Freeborn
Jake Muzzin

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin of Woodstock, Ontario will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season because of a spine injury according to Arun Srinivasan of Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday. Muzzin has only played four games for the Maple Leafs because he injured his back earlier in the season.

How the Injury Occurred

Muzzin was injured on October 17, 2022 in a 4-2 Maple Leafs loss to the Arizona Coyotes. He collided with Coyotes center Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri. At the time, Muzzin was placed on injury reserve and it was expected he would miss the remainder of the regular season. Now we know he will not be back for the playoffs either.

2022-23 Statistics

Muzzin had one assist for one point in four games this season. He had two penalty minutes, eight shots on goal, 10 blocked shots, 11 hits, two takeaways, and five giveaways. Muzzin’s assist came in a 3-2 Maple Leafs win over the Ottawa Senators on October 15 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Muzzin set up David Kampf of Chomutov, Czechia which tied the game at one goal apiece at the time.

Career Statistics 

Muzzin has 69 goals and 225 assists for 294 points in 683 games. He is a +62 with 399 penalty minutes, 70 power-play points, seven shorthanded points, 1400 shots on goal, 1009 blocked shots, 1474 hits, 168 takeaways and 629 giveaways.

Stanley Cup Champion

Muzzin won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014. During 26 postseason games that season, he had six goals and six assists for 12 points. The Kings beat the New York Rangers in five games.

Second straight season with injuries

Muzzin suffered two serious concussions in 2021-22. The injuries forced Muzzin to miss a considerable amount of time. The first concussion was from a bodycheck from Klim Kostin of the St. Louis Blues and the second concussion was from a collision with Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens.

 

 

 

NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
