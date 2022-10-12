Maple Leafs find a spot on the checking line for Zach Aston-Reese

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found a spot on the checking line for center Zach Aston-Reese of Staten, Island, New York. On Sunday, the Maple Leafs signed Aston-Reese to a one-year deal worth $840,630 according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Maple Leafs will become Aston-Reese’s third National Hockey League team following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and one season with the Anaheim Ducks.

2021-22 NHL season

In 2021-22, Aston-Reese played in 69 games with the Penguins and Ducks, and had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points. He was a +9 with 28 penalty minutes, 78 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 42 blocked shots, 231 hits, 19 takeaways and 10 giveaways. Aston-Reese had career-highs in assists, blocked shots and hits.

Also this past season, Aston-Reese had two multi-point games. He had two assists in a 4-2 Penguins loss to the New Jersey Devils on October 30, and another two helpers in a 6-0 Penguins win over the Montreal Canadiens on November 18.

Aston-Resse was traded at the NHL trade deadline last season from the Penguins to the Ducks with center Dominik Simon of Prague, Czech Republic, goaltending prospect Calle Clang of Olofstrom, Sweden and a second round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (Ducks selected defenseman Tristan Luneau of Victoriaville, Quebec) for left winger Rickard Rakell of Sollentuna, Sweden. Rakell is a top-six forward for the Penguins this season, where he is expected to play with future Hockey Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

Projected Linemates

According to dailyfaceoff.com, Aston-Reese is projected to be on a fourth line that includes David Kampf of Chomutov, Czech Republic, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel of Slave Lake, Alberta. Last season Kampf had 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points with the Maple Leafs, and Aube-Kubel had 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points while sharing his time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche. The Maple Leafs begin their 2022-23 NHL regular season in Montreal on Wednesday.