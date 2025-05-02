Maple Leafs, Oilers and Golden Knights advance to round two

We now know 75% of the franchises in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers are now joined by the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights. Let’s take a look at how the Oilers, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights got to round two.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings four games to two, and in the process eliminated the Kings from the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Edmonton was not the most defensively efficient throughout the series, as they gave up 24 goals, but scored 30 goals themselves, and have now advanced to round two.

Edmonton actually lost their first two games, before winning four straight. In game six, Connor Brown of Toronto, led the Oilers offensively with three points (one goal and two assists). Meanwhile, Oilers captain Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario led the Oilers in the series with 11 points (two goals and nine assists).

Toronto Maple Leafs

In the all-Ontario battle, the Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated the Ottawa Senators four games to two. In game six, the Maple Leafs got two goals in the last six minutes from Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, Connecticut and Calgary-born Swede William Nylander in a 4-2 Maple Leafs win.

Toronto won the first three games of the series before losing the next two. In game six, the Senators tied the game with seven minutes and 20 seconds left before Toronto got the W. Nylander led the Maple Leafs in scoring (three goals and six assists). Toronto next plays Florida.

Vegas Golden Knights

We also found out that the Golden Knights will play the Oilers in round two. On Thursday, the Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 to win the series 4-2. Vegas got a goal in each period. Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic and Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts had five points each to lead Vegas in scoring throughout the series. Hertl had three goals and two assists, and Eichel had one goal and four assists.

What two series are still going on?

The Central Division is still up for grabs. The Winnipeg Jets lead the St. Louis Blues three games to two with game six on Friday, and the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche play game seven on Saturday with the series tied at three.