Selection Sunday is finally here and the NCAA Tournament selection committee has revealed the 2023 March Madness bracket. Alabama secured the top overall seed in the March Madness bracket after winning the SEC Tournament. Purdue, Houston, and Kansas round out the No. 1 seeds.

For a few teams, the NCAA Tournament bubble burst during the conference tournament action over the weekend. On the other hand, others, like Memphis, were able to punch their ticket into the Big Dance or at least improve their seed line.

Scroll down to find the 2023 March Madness bracket and learn more about the No. 1 overall seeds.

March Madness Schedule

March Madness 2023 will tip off this week with the First Four beginning on Tuesday night.

The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is often the most exciting with upsets, Cinderella stories, and buzzer-beaters captivating college basketball fans around the country.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday and the second round will tip off on Saturday as the bracket shrinks to 32 teams. In 2023, the Final Four will be hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on April 1st.

The 2023 National Championship Game will be held on Monday, April 3.

Check out the full March Madness schedule below.

First Four : March 14-15

: March 14-15 First Round : March 16-17

: March 16-17 Second Round : March 18-19

: March 18-19 Sweet 16 : March 23-24

: March 23-24 Elite Eight : March 25-26

: March 25-26 Final Four : April 1

: April 1 National Championship Game: April 3

March Madness 2023 Bracket

Alabama earned the top overall seed in the March Madness bracket after winning the SEC Tournament on Saturday. As a result, the Crimson Tide will be representing the South Region.

Kansas, Houston, and Purdue were the other teams selected as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the complete 2023 March Madness bracket:

South Region

1. Alabama

16. Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi/SE Missouri State

8. Maryland

9. West Virginia

5. San Diego State

12. Charleston

4. Virginia

13. Furman

6. Creighton

11. NC State

3. Baylor

14. UC Santa Barbara

7. Missouri

10. Utah State

2. Arizona

15. Princeton

Midwest Region

1. Houston

16. Northern Kentucky

8. Iowa

9. Auburn

5. Miami (Fla.)

12. Drake

4. Indiana

13. Kent State

6. Iowa State

11. Mississippi State/Pitt

3. Xavier

14. Kennesaw State

7. Texas A&M

10. Penn State

2. Texas

15. Colgate

West Region

1. Kansas

16. Howard

8. Arkansas

9. Illinois

5. Saint Mary’s

12. VCU

4. UConn

13. Iona

6. TCU

11. Arizona State/Nevada

3. Gonzaga

14. Grand Canyon

7. Northwestern

10. Boise State

2. UCLA

15. UNC Asheville

East Region

1. Purdue

16. Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson

8. Memphis

9. Florida Atlantic

5. Duke

12. Oral Roberts

4. Tennessee

13. Louisiana

6. Kentucky

11. Providence

3. Kansas State

14. Montana State

7. Michigan State

10. USC

2. Marquette

15. Vermont