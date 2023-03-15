March Madness 2023: Meet The NCAA Basketball All-American Team

Purdue’s Zach Edey was the long unanimous selection on the Associated Press College Basketball All-American team. The Boilermakers big man and national leader in double-doubles (26) was joined by Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson Davis, Brandon Miller of Alabama, and Jalen Wilson.

Get To Know The NCAA Basketball AP All-American Team

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Sasser was a starter on the Cougars Final Four team in 2021 and is the first Houston player to be selected to the first team since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984. The 6-2 senior, who is averaging 17.1 points per game, suffered a groin injury in the AAC tournament semi-finals. His status for round one of the tournament is unkown.

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller was the SEC player of the year and freshman of the year after averaging nearly 20 points and eight rebounds per game. He’s projected as an NBA lottery pick and could go as high as #2.

Miller has been involved in a murder case that has overshadowed the Crimson Tide’s successful run, and cast a shadow on the basketball program and athletic department. Capital murder charges have been filed against former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and another man for the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Last month, a police investigator confirmed that Miller brought Miles the gun that was used in the murder. Authorities haven’t charged Miller with any crime.

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Wilson was a starter on last year’s National Championship team but took on a bigger role with this year’s team. He was the Big 12 player of the year averaging 20.1 points per and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

His selection ends a long drought for Indiana which hadn’t had a player on the first-team since Victor Oladipo in 2013. Jackson-Davis filled up the stat sheet nightly for the Hoosiers averaging 20.8 points, 11 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Zach Edey, Purdue

The Boilermakers 7-4 center was the lone unanimous selection receiving all 58 votes. Edey, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year, averaged 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. It marked the third consecutive year that the Big Ten had multiple first teamers.