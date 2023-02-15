With only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the countdown to March Madness begins.

On Saturday, college basketball fans will get a sneak peak of the March Madness bracket, as the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball committee will reveal the top 16 seeds as they stand heading into Selection Sunday.

The best online sportsbooks have already released odds for the National Championship. After No. 1 Purdue lost to Northwestern over the weekend, Houston and Alabama have emerged with the best odds to win the tournament.

Below, we’ll go over the 2023 March Madness odds and National Championship contenders.

March Madness Odds

Heading into the week, the Alabama Crimson Tide came in as the nation’s top-ranked team in the AP Top-25 polls.

The feat marked only the second time in school history that Alabama has been ranked No.1 in the country and the first time in 20 years that the Crimson Tide have been recognized as the top team in the nation.

Even with a perfect record in the SEC, Alabama didn’t open as the favorite to win the NCAA Championship.

By the smallest of margins, Houston was the leading favorite at +750 odds. However, Alabama’s odds have moved to +750 from +800, making the two teams co-favorites to cut down the nets in March.

Meanwhile, Purdue (+900), UCLA (+1100), and Kansas (+1400) round out the top five contenders to win the National Championship.

Check out the odds for the top 25 teams below.

Odds for Winning Conference

It’s only February but the best online sportsbooks have already released odds for which conference will win.

The Big 12 has been dominant this year and is among the favorites with the ACC to win. However, it seems like it’ll be a tight race between all four power conferences.

Check out the table below for the odds for the winning conference.