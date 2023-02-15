NCAA

March Madness 2023: National Championship Odds and Title Contenders

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
March Madness 2023: National Championship Odds and Title Contenders

With only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the countdown to March Madness begins.

On Saturday, college basketball fans will get a sneak peak of the March Madness bracket, as the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball committee will reveal the top 16 seeds as they stand heading into Selection Sunday.

The best online sportsbooks have already released odds for the National Championship. After No. 1 Purdue lost to Northwestern over the weekend, Houston and Alabama have emerged with the best odds to win the tournament.

Below, we’ll go over the 2023 March Madness odds and National Championship contenders.

March Madness Odds

Heading into the week, the Alabama Crimson Tide came in as the nation’s top-ranked team in the AP Top-25 polls.

The feat marked only the second time in school history that Alabama has been ranked No.1 in the country and the first time in 20 years that the Crimson Tide have been recognized as the top team in the nation.

Even with a perfect record in the SEC, Alabama didn’t open as the favorite to win the NCAA Championship.

By the smallest of margins, Houston was the leading favorite at +750 odds. However, Alabama’s odds have moved to +750 from +800, making the two teams co-favorites to cut down the nets in March.

Meanwhile, Purdue (+900), UCLA (+1100), and Kansas (+1400) round out the top five contenders to win the National Championship.

Check out the odds for the top 25 teams below.

NCAA Teams March Madness Odds Play
Houston +750 BetOnline logo
Alabama +750 BetOnline logo
Purdue +900 BetOnline logo
UCLA +1100 BetOnline logo
Kansas +1400 BetOnline logo
Baylor +1400 BetOnline logo
Arizona +1400 BetOnline logo
Connecticut +2200 BetOnline logo
Creighton +2500 BetOnline logo
Texas +2500 BetOnline logo
Indiana +2500 BetOnline logo
Tennessee +2500 BetOnline logo
Virginia +2800 BetOnline logo
Gonzaga +3500 BetOnline logo
TCU +3500 BetOnline logo
Marquette +4000 BetOnline logo
St Marys CA +4000 BetOnline logo
Xavier +4000 BetOnline logo
Iowa State +4500 BetOnline logo
Kansas State +4500 BetOnline logo
Duke +5000 BetOnline logo
Miami FL +5500 BetOnline logo
Arkansas +5500 BetOnline logo
North Carolina +6600 BetOnline logo
Illinois +7500 BetOnline logo

Odds for Winning Conference

It’s only February but the best online sportsbooks have already released odds for which conference will win.

The Big 12 has been dominant this year and is among the favorites with the ACC to win. However, it seems like it’ll be a tight race between all four power conferences.

Check out the table below for the odds for the winning conference.

Conference Odds Play
AAC +300 BetOnline logo
Big 12 +300 BetOnline logo
Big Ten +350 BetOnline logo
Pac-12 +400 BetOnline logo
SEC +400 BetOnline logo
Any Other Conference +600 BetOnline logo
ACC +900 BetOnline logo
Topics  
NCAA
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NCAA

NCAA
New Mexico State To Suspend Remainder of Men's Basketball Season

New Mexico State To Suspend Remainder of Men’s Basketball Season

Author image Dylan Williams  •  22h
NCAA
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Ohio State
Michigan Hosts Ohio State Sunday In Big Ten Action
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 4 2023
NCAA
Drew DeRidder small
UND’s Drew DeRidder Emerging as Starting Goalie
Author image Eric J. Burton  •  Jan 28 2023
NCAA
College Basketball Coach Opens Up About Recruiting Bronny James
College Basketball Coach Opens Up About Recruiting Bronny James
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 27 2023
NCAA
USC To Name Field At Track Stadium After Allyson Felix
USC To Name Field At Track Stadium After Allyson Felix
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 19 2023
NCAA
Tyler Kleven
UND Hockey: Who sits and Who Plays
Author image Eric J. Burton  •  Jan 13 2023
NCAA
Tyler Kleven
UND Experiences Groundhog Day in Weekend Series Against Lindenwood
Author image Eric J. Burton  •  Jan 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top