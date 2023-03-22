College Basketball News and Rumors

March Madness 2023 South Region Bracket, Odds, And Picks

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
Alabama Crimson Tide players cheer and celebrate.

After the first weekend of competition, only 16 teams remain in the NCAA Tournament. In the South Region, the top overall seed Alabama Crimson Tide will look to cap off its spectacular season with a National Championship. However, cinderella comes as the Princeton Tigers, who will try to keep the magic going for a few more games. Below are the March Madness bracket, odds, and picks for the 2023 South Region.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

March Madness 2023 South Region Bracket

March Madness 2023 South Region Odds And Picks

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the first game of the Sweet 16 in the South Region on Friday, March 24. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on TBS at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 16 Texas A&M–Corpus Christi and No. 8 Maryland to advance to the Sweet 16. Alabama has been led by guard Jahvon Quinerly, who has scored 35 points in two games.

No. 5 San Diego State defeated No. 12. Charleston and No. 13 Furman to advance to the Sweet 16. San Diego State has only allowed 54.5 points per game in the tournament.

Bet San Diego State Alabama Play
Moneyline +285 -335 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-105) -7 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 137 (-110) Under 137 (-110) BetOnline logo

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton

The No. 6 Creighton Blue Jays will face off against the No. 15 Princeton Tigers in the second game of the Sweet 16 in the South Region on Friday, March 24. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. on TBS at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

In their first two games, No. 6 Creighton defeated No. 11 NC State and No. 3 Baylor to earn a spot in the Sweet 16. In their win against Baylor, the Blue Jays exploded from beyond the arc, making 11 threes on 45% shooting.

No. 15 Princeton upset No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri to make the Sweet 16. The Tigers are the fourth No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 and will look to become just the second 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight. Saint Peter’s in 2022 is the only 15-seed to make the Elite Eight.

Bet Princeton Creighton Play
Moneyline +430 -550 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-110) -10(-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-110) Under 139 (-110) BetOnline logo

Alabama To Win Region -135

BetOnline gives Alabama the best odds of winning the South Region at -135, followed by Creighton (+180), San Diego State (+600), and Princeton (+2800).

Alabama has been one of the best teams all season long. Since February 18, the Tide have won nine out of 10 games, including the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

For Alabama to win the region and advance to the Final Four, star forward Brandon Miller will need to assert himself as the best player in the country. After being held scoreless in the opening-round win against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, Miller bounced back with 19 points and seven rebounds in the win against Maryland.

Bet on Alabama to Win South Region (-135) at BetOnline

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Alabama Crimson Tide players cheer and celebrate.

March Madness 2023 South Region Bracket, Odds, And Picks

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  41min
College Basketball News and Rumors
dan hurley 2
UConn Basketball Coach Dan Hurley March Madness Contract Bonuses for Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and National Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 21 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights head coach Tobin Anderson holds a ball.
Tobin Anderson Will Become The Next Head Coach At Iona
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
eric musselman 2
Arkansas Basketball Coach Eric Musselman March Madness Bonuses and Incentives For Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and Final Four
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
iowa mens coach fran mcaffery loses again (1)
March Madness 2023: Twitter Ready To Fire Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery After Latest Postseason Collapse
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
utah statre bench down in march madness (1)
March Madness 2023: Utah State’s Crying Cheerleader Shows Emotion; No. 2 Arizona Departs
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Utah | UT Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Mar 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top