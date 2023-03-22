March Madness 2023 South Region Bracket, Odds, And Picks

After the first weekend of competition, only 16 teams remain in the NCAA Tournament. In the South Region, the top overall seed Alabama Crimson Tide will look to cap off its spectacular season with a National Championship. However, cinderella comes as the Princeton Tigers, who will try to keep the magic going for a few more games. Below are the March Madness bracket, odds, and picks for the 2023 South Region.

March Madness 2023 South Region Bracket

With Baylor losing to Creighton, the 2, 3 and 4 seeds in the South region have all been eliminated. Four South teams that advanced to the Sweet 16 in Louisville: 1 Alabama vs. 5 San Diego State

6 Creighton vs. 15 Princeton — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) March 20, 2023

March Madness 2023 South Region Odds And Picks

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the first game of the Sweet 16 in the South Region on Friday, March 24. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on TBS at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 16 Texas A&M–Corpus Christi and No. 8 Maryland to advance to the Sweet 16. Alabama has been led by guard Jahvon Quinerly, who has scored 35 points in two games.

No. 5 San Diego State defeated No. 12. Charleston and No. 13 Furman to advance to the Sweet 16. San Diego State has only allowed 54.5 points per game in the tournament.

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton

The No. 6 Creighton Blue Jays will face off against the No. 15 Princeton Tigers in the second game of the Sweet 16 in the South Region on Friday, March 24. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. on TBS at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

In their first two games, No. 6 Creighton defeated No. 11 NC State and No. 3 Baylor to earn a spot in the Sweet 16. In their win against Baylor, the Blue Jays exploded from beyond the arc, making 11 threes on 45% shooting.

No. 15 Princeton upset No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri to make the Sweet 16. The Tigers are the fourth No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 and will look to become just the second 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight. Saint Peter’s in 2022 is the only 15-seed to make the Elite Eight.

Alabama To Win Region -135

BetOnline gives Alabama the best odds of winning the South Region at -135, followed by Creighton (+180), San Diego State (+600), and Princeton (+2800).

Alabama has been one of the best teams all season long. Since February 18, the Tide have won nine out of 10 games, including the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

For Alabama to win the region and advance to the Final Four, star forward Brandon Miller will need to assert himself as the best player in the country. After being held scoreless in the opening-round win against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, Miller bounced back with 19 points and seven rebounds in the win against Maryland.

