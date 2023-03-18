NCAA

March Madness 2023: Twitter Reacts, Pokes Fun at No. 1 Purdue’s Improbable Loss To No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

Syndication: Westchester County Journal News

How improbable was Fairleigh Dickinson’s 63-58 victory over Purdue on Friday in a first-round matchup of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio?

Well, let’s start with the Knights are just the second No. 16 seed in tourney history to knock off a top-seeded team.

In terms of height, the Knights rank No. 363; Purdue was No. 1 and fielded the tallest player in college basketball, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey.

Last year, the Knights won just four games.

And this year, they only qualified because Northeast Conference tourney champion Merrimack was ineligible because it’s still in the four-year process of transitioning from a D-II program.

That alone left the Boilermakers fans stunned and at a loss for words …

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Smothering Defense Stymies Purdue

What made Fairleigh Dickinson’s win even more improbable was how the Boilermakers folded down the stretch. Who besides Fletcher Loyer wanted to take a shot? The Knights’ smothering defense held the Boilermakers scoreless for early six minutes, surging to a five-point lead on Sean Moore’s 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining.

And Knights coach Tobin Anderson predicted the upset during a team speech, declaring “the more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them.”

He was right.

For the Boilermakers, who lost to a 15-seed last season and a 13-seed two years ago, the suffering continues …

The Boilermakers’ postgame frustration was evident …

The Knights’ upset victory also seemed fiscally improbable before tip-off, considering the substantial differences in the schools’ athletic budgets for the programs …

And now, the Boilermakers are the first team to lose to a 13 seed or worse for three consecutive tournaments.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s win was so improbable, it made anyone associated with Purdue feel very, very queasy …

Topics  
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights NCAA Purdue Boilermakers
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
