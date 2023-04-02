College Basketball News and Rumors

March Madness 2023: Twitter Reacts To San Diego State, UConn Securing Final Four Wins; Fans Celebrate Jim Nantz

Jeff Hawkins
sdsu wins thrilling final four in houston (1)

In the first NCAA Tournament Final Four without a top-3 seed, No. 5 San Diego State rallied back from a 14-point deficit to top No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 72-71, on Lamont Butler’s game-winning jumper at the buzzer. 

No. 4 UConn then stepped on the court in Houston and controlled No. 5 Miami, 72-59, earning a national championship date with the Aztecs on Monday. 

Watching history never gets old …

Especially if you’re an Aztecs fan …

Not so much for the Owls’ faithful, though ….

Hitting the game-winning shot proved to be easy for Butler, compared to attempting to place the bracket stamp on the Aztecs’ locker-room tournament board …

While the SDSU/FAU matchup had all the ingredients of an instant Final Four classic, the nightcap between UConn and Miami was, well, entertaining for different reasons, like a high-stepping referee …

Kudos to UConn for qualifying for the program’s fifth national title game appearance. The Huskies have never lost in the final …

But after the Game 1 dramatics and UConn possessing a double-digit lead for much of its win over the Hurricanes, many post-game tributes were dedicated to Jim Nantz, who is retiring from NCAA Tournament broadcasts after Monday’s matchup. In classic Nantz style, he closed Saturday’s action by saying Miami was “no match for the Husky express” …

Thanks, Jim.

One more, please.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
