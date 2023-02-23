College Basketball News and Rumors

March Madness 2023: What Is The Lowest Seed To Win NCAA Tournament?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NCAA Basketball: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

With the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament right around the corner, teams will look to improve their seeding before Selection Sunday. Why is that important? Higher-seeded teams (1-4) win the tournament much more than lower-seeded teams (5-16), so securing a spot in the top four is crucial. However, lower-seeded teams have won the March Madness tournament before. What is the lowest seed to win the NCAA Tournament?

What Is The Lowest Seed To Win The NCAA Tournament?

The lowest seed to ever win the National Championship is eight. Since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, one team in the tournament’s history has won the championship as the eighth seed.

In 1985, the Villanova Wildcats shocked the world, winning the National Championship as the eighth seed.

In the championship, Villanova faced off against the number-one-seeded Georgetown Hoyas and their star center, Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas were heavily-favored, entering the game with a 35-2 record.

Villanova scratched and clawed to enter the championship with a 24-10 record. In their first three games of the tournament, Villanova won by a combined nine points. Georgetown, however, won their first three games by double digits.

In the championship, Villanova implored a perfect game plan, slowing the game down and taking high-quality shots, which resulted in a staggering 78.6 field goal percentage as a team.

Villanova defeated Georgetown 66-64 in what many sports historians call the greatest upset in the tournament’s history.

Only Two Other Schools Have Won Championships At Seed 6 Or Lower

In addition to Villanova, only two other teams have won the National Championship since its expansion as a six-seed or lower.

In 2014, the UConn Huskies became the only seven-seed to win the National Championship. Led by Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright, the Huskies defeated Kentucky 60-54 to win the title.

In 1988, the Kansas Jayhawks became the only six-seed to win the NCAA Tournament. Nicknamed “Danny and the Miracles” because of their star forward Danny Manning, Kansas defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 83-79 to win the championship.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Basketball: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

March Madness 2023: What Is The Lowest Seed To Win NCAA Tournament?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  28min
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Tournament march madness.
March Madness 2023: When Is Selection Sunday?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
College Basketball News and Rumors
TravisPerrySweet16
4-Star Kentucky Recruit Travis Perry Scores 61 In Front Of Head Coach John Calipari
Author image Colin Lynch  •  6h
College Basketball News and Rumors
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot shoots a free throw.
Bubble Watch: 5 Teams That Could Sneak Into The March Madness Bracket
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
donnie freeman
Alabama Crimson Tide on the Verge of Four-Star PF Donnie Freeman Commitment
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
paul mcneil
NC State Basketball Lands Huge Recruit in Four-Star Paul McNeil After He Watches Wolfpack Win Over Tar Heels
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
e09a0bd616e47479c1802a220688a06d
NCAA Selection Committee Releases First Look At Top 16
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top