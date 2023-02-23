March Madness 2023: When Is Selection Sunday?

The men’s college basketball season is heating up. With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, teams will be jockeying for seeding in their respective conference tournaments. Before you know it, March Madness will begin, which begs one question: When is Selection Sunday?

March Madness: When Is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday will be held on Sunday, March 12. The full bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

On Selection Sunday, 68 teams will be granted entry to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, which determines the National Champion.

Of the 68 teams, 32 receive an automatic bid into the tournament by winning their respective conference. The other 36 teams are awarded at-large bids. The tournament’s at-large bids and seeding are determined by a selection committee.

NCAA Tournament Dates

The NCAA Tournament kicks off with the First Four in Dayton, OH, on March 14 and 15.

The First and Second rounds will take place March 16-19 in various locations around the country. The sites of the first and second rounds include:

Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

The following week, the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will occur March 23-26. The sites of the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 include:

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

The season will crown a champion April 1-3 at the Final Four in Houston, TX, at NRG Stadium.

NCAA Tournament Committee Releases Top 16 Seeds

Last week, the selection committee released the seeding of the top 16 teams in the tournament. The Alabama Crimson Tide is the No. 1 overall seed. The Houston Cougars, Purdue Boilermakers, and Kansas Jayhawks are also the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions.

Top 16 Seeds: