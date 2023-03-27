News

March Madness on Steroids: Miami and San Diego State Join FAU and UConn in Final Four

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
1200x0

It will be Miami vs. UConn and San Diego State against Florida Atlantic in next Saturday’s Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The #4 Huskies are now the top seed left in the tournament, joined by two #5’s and a #9 seed. It’s March Madness on steroids. And it’s historic too.

It’s also just the third time since seeding began in 1979 that a #1 team has failed to reach the national semi-finals. There’s one other historic note: It’s the first time three teams will be making their first appearance in the Final Four.

Miami Advances to Face UConn

The Hurricanes erased a 12-point second-half deficit to beat #2 Texas 88-81. Jordan Miller scored 27 points including a perfect 7 of 7 from the field and 13 of 13 at the free throw line to lead Miami.

Thanks to Miller’s perfect game, they’ll face favored Connecticut in the Final Four.

UConn Looks the Part of #1

The Huskies are one of only two teams since 2004 to win their first four NCAA tournament games by at least 15 points. They beat Iona by 24, slammed Saint Mary’s by 15 and overwhelmed Arkansas by 23. Then they outclassed Gonzaga 82-54 handing the Bulldogs their worst NCAA tournament defeat ever. At BetOnline, they opened as -5.5 point favorites with the total at 149.5.

Historic Cinderella Showdown on Saturday

The Florida Atlantic men’s basketball team is in the Final Four for the first time in school history.

The Owls’ next opponent in the national semifinals at Houston’s NRG Stadium will be able to say the same. No. 5 San Diego State rallied to beat No. 6 Creighton on Sunday 57-56. Darrion Trammell’s free throw with 1.2 seconds to play gave the Aztecs the win. Trammell, who was named the South Regional’s Most Outstanding Player, was fouled with time running down:

The Aztecs, in their sixth season under coach Brian Dutcher, did it with defense…a defense that caught Dutcher after he cut down the nets:

San Diego Now in the role of favorite

In some years, a No. 5 seed advancing deeper into March than it ever has before would be the Final Four’s underdog story. This year, San Diego State will be the favorite in the national semifinals next Saturday. BetOnline has opened the Aztecs as -1.5 pick over Florida Atlantic, a program that until 11 days ago had never won an NCAA tournament game.

Defense Powers the Aztecs

The common thread among San Diego State’s top teams has been an unwavering commitment to defense. San Diego State has advanced to all but three NCAA tournaments since 2010. Eight of the Aztecs’ NCAA tournament teams have featured a defense ranked 13th or better nationally.

Defense has carried San Diego State to Mountain West titles, 30-win seasons and Sweet 16 appearances. But this is uncharted territory for the Aztecs. The Alabama upset was San Diego State’s first second-weekend NCAA tournament victory.

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683

Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting

Author image Colin Lynch  •  22h
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top