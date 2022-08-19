Marcus Mariota a big help to Desmond Ridder’s development

Marcus Mariota has been in the NFL for quite some time now. He has been somebody who is looked at as a serviceable quarterback in this league and it’s going to be interesting to see what he does with the Atlanta Falcons this season.
Although some early reports have suggested that he doesn’t look as great as they were hoping for, there’s still a possibility that he’s going to be their guy this season.
Marcus Mariota Helping Desmond Ridder
Mariota and Ridder had the following to say about the two getting along and working together, according to NFL.com:
“If you can help guys — especially the younger guys — out, it’s ultimately going to make your team better,” “So, I do whatever I can. I pass along as much information as I can to him, whatever he wants to absorb.”
“When something’s not right and I know he’s been in that situation before and I just go and ask him, ‘OK, so coach said this, how do we really want it?'” Ridder said. “He comes back and gives me an answer and just makes things run more smoothly.”
Who Will Be The Falcons QB1?
Marcus Mariota is expected to be the starter, but Desmond Ridder will also get snaps, according to PFT:
“Obviously, we’ve got a plan for each of them. Marcus is the starter,” “That’s how we’re going into this thing.”
“I expect those guys to compete,” London said. “Right now, Marcus is the starter, and he’s doing a great job.”
“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove to myself,” said Mariota, who was benched by Smith in Tennessee in 2019. “I feel very comfortable. Being around Art for all that time in Tennessee, I think that’s where it comes from. For the most part, I feel really comfortable and confident.”