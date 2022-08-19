Marcus Mariota a big help to Desmond Ridder’s development

Marcus Mariota has been in the NFL for quite some time now. He has been somebody who is looked at as a serviceable quarterback in this league and it’s going to be interesting to see what he does with the Atlanta Falcons this season.

Although some early reports have suggested that he doesn’t look as great as they were hoping for, there’s still a possibility that he’s going to be their guy this season.

Marcus Mariota Helping Desmond Ridder

Mariota and Ridder had the following to say about the two getting along and working together, according to NFL.com:

“If you can help guys — especially the younger guys — out, it’s ultimately going to make your team better,” “So, I do whatever I can. I pass along as much information as I can to him, whatever he wants to absorb.” “When something’s not right and I know he’s been in that situation before and I just go and ask him, ‘OK, so coach said this, how do we really want it?'” Ridder said. “He comes back and gives me an answer and just makes things run more smoothly.”

Who Will Be The Falcons QB1?

Marcus Mariota is expected to be the starter, but Desmond Ridder will also get snaps, according to PFT: