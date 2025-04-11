Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss of Burbank, California will be out approximately five months after tearing his left biceps. It was determined after magnetic resonance imaging that there was a severe tear and that surgery was required.

How did the injury take place?

There is no official statement at this time by the Mariners how Bliss tore his biceps. However, Teren Kowatsch of Sports Illustrated believed it took place sometime on Tuesday in a 2-1 Mariners loss to the Houston Astros in a game that lasted 12 innings. Bliss was seen in pain after striking out during the second inning, and then stretched out to make an impressive defensive stop in the 10th inning.

Bliss in 2025

So far this season, Bliss is batting .200 with one home run and three runs batted in. During 11 games, 35 at bats and 39 plate appearances, he has scored one run, and had seven hits, one double, two stolen bases, four walks, 11 total bases, an on base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .314. The run and home run was a two-run dinger in a 4-3 Mariners win over the Astros on April 7. Bliss hit the two-run shot which scored third baseman Dylan Moore of Yorba Linda, California in the fifth inning.

Bliss in 2024

Last season Bliss batted .222 with two home runs and nine runs batted in. During 33 games, 71 plate appearances and 63 at bats, he scored 10 runs and had 14 hits, three doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, five walks, 25 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, with an on base percentage of .290, and a slugging percentage of .397.

The two sacrifice bunts came in two Mariners extra inning victories that went to 10 innings. The first was on June 9 in a 6-5 Mariners win over the Kansas City Royals and the second was on June 12 in a 2-1 Mariners win over the Chicago White Sox.

Fourth in the American League West

The Mariners have a record of five wins and eight losses. They are in fourth place in the American League West and four games back of the division leading Texas Rangers.